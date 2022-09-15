Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Raising money for cancer
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on faces of Pluta. Pluta has helped raise over a half million dollars at the 23rd annual Emerald Ball this past weekend. The faces include Helen and Ron Pluta of course, co-chairs Mary Pluta, Barbara Pluta, Randall, and Sharon Degraff. As well...
13 WHAM
Rochester native returns home as 'Tootsie' visits RBTL
A Rochester native is back home as the Tony Award-winning musical Tootsie comes to town. Performances are scheduled to begin Tuesday and run through Sunday at the Auditorium Theatre. Jared David Michael Grant, a School of the Arts graduate, plays the role of Jeff Slater. He joined us on Good...
13 WHAM
Oktoberfest returns to benefit Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester
Webster, N.Y. — Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester hosted the return of Oktoberfest to Rochester at the Webster Fireman’s Field. The two-day event featured current and traditional entertainment including The Auslanders, The Adlers Band, The Frankfurters, and todeler Richard Brandl direct from Landshut, Germany. “We are thrilled...
13 WHAM
Mary Cariola Center holds annual 'Walking on Sunshine' fundraiser Sunday
Penfield, N.Y. — Mary Cariola Center held their annual ‘Walking on Sunshine’ fundraiser on Sunday at Penfield’s Veterans Memorial Park. The walk is in its 14th year and is the primary means of raising funds for the school and residences. It is their largest fundraisers supporting 450 individuals with multiple disabilities.
13 WHAM
Purple Foot Festival back at Casa Larga in Fairport
Fairport, N.Y. — The Purple Foot Festival returned to the Casa Larga in Fairport Sunday. The festival highlights the Colaruotolo family’s Italian Heritage with authentic, old-world grape stomping, earning the name ‘Purple Foot’. New to this years festival was a Grand Tasting in the event rooms...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Bond of friendship
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot Monday shines on a Sister Counties celebration. Last week, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello welcomed a delegation from Cavan County, Ireland - the sister county of Monroe County. The Monroe County Legislature signed a memorial resolution on Sept. 13, reaffirming the bond between the two communities, which was established in 1995.
13 WHAM
Red Wings hosts third annual Deaf Culture Day at Frontier Field Friday
Rochester, N.Y. — The Red Wings in partnership with the Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf and Rochester School for the Deaf hosted the third Deaf Culture Day at Frontier Field on Friday. Interpreters from Interpretek were on site during the game at to...
13 WHAM
The Arc of Monroe hosts job fair in Fairport
Perinton, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe is holding a job fair 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 at The Arc of Monroe's Fairport Day Services, 1387 Fairport Road. The Arc is looking to hire direct support professionals, employment specialists, job coaches, community pre-vocational specialists, transportation drivers, maintenance technicians, and many more.
13 WHAM
Chili kids found safe
Chili, N.Y. — UPDATE: Both Michael and Navarius have both been found. They are safe and in good health. Original story : Monroe County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing juveniles in Chili. Michael Newsome, 11, and Navarius Davis, 12, were last seen skateboarding in the courtyard at...
13 WHAM
City of Rochester renames MLK Park amphitheater after Daniel Prude
Rochester, N.Y. — The amphitheater at MLK Park in Rochester has a new name: Daniel Prude Square. City of Rochester officials chose the name to honor the man who died after being physically restrained by Rochester Police in March 2020. There is already a large mural at the site...
13 WHAM
One last round of summer storms Wednesday
Rochester, NY (WHAM) -We had several rounds of rain today in WNY. The rain from late this morning into the early afternoon ranged from 1/4" to 3/4" for most areas around Rochester. The locally heavy downpours were also accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning and some loud thunder. The...
13 WHAM
Benefit raises funds for family of fallen officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
Webster, N.Y. — A fundraising event was held at Buntsy’s Neighborhood Food and Drink to raise money for the family of fallen Officer Mazurkiewicz on Saturday. BACKGROUND: PHOTOS: Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz remembered. There was food, music, raffles and auctions at the fundraiser. It was hosted by Punishers MC,...
13 WHAM
L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
13 WHAM
Risk of thunderstorms through early afternoon
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A line of thunderstorms will continue to move east across the region through the early afternoon. Along this line, expect the potential for frequent lightning strikes. Some gusts to near 40 miles per hour are possible as these lines of storms move through the area. Expect briefly heavy rainfall rates as these thunderstorms move through as well.
13 WHAM
Rochester community renews call to pass Daniel's Law
Rochester, N.Y. — It's been two years since the revelation of Daniel Prude's death, and local advocates continued the call for change, through the second annual Daniel's Day event. In the wake of Daniel Prudes death while in Rochester Police custody, and George Floyd’s death, who died at the...
13 WHAM
Thundery downpours in WNY Monday
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A cold front will be approaching WNY Monday afternoon. Showers and localized thundershowers will develop ahead of this front tonight and Monday. Don't worry, the forecast isn't a total 'wash-out', but some briefly heavy downpours seem like a possibility late tonight into Monday morning and again into Monday afternoon as the front approaches.
13 WHAM
Missing teen found safe
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Lucy "Max" Cooney has returned home unharmed. Original Story: Monroe County Sheriff's is asking for help in locating a missing juvenile. Lucy "Max" Cooney is 13-years-old, 5'6" and weights 130 pounds. She has pink and green hair with hazel eyes. Lucy was last seen on...
13 WHAM
Harvest Fest returns to Stokoe Farms this weekend
Scottsville, N.Y. — Stokoe Farms is inviting families to the return of Harvest Fest and the Stokoe Farms Pumpkin Patch this weekend for its 22nd year. Families can enjoy over 35 different activities, a menagerie of animals, hayrides, games and more. "Its’ a great way for our farm to...
13 WHAM
Police in Newark searching for missing man
Newark, N.Y. — Police are searching for a missing man last seen Sept. 2 in Wayne County. Kevin Heise was reported missing Sept. 5, three days after he was last seen and heard from. Police said he was last seen getting into a blue car or truck on East...
