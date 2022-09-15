Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A: Governor — Duke Aiona
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Duke Aiona, Republican candidate for governor. His opponent is Democrat Josh Green. Go...
Manchin’s Environmental Permitting Plan Splits Hawaii Democrats In Washington
WASHINGTON — With a potential government shutdown looming at the end of the month, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has once again put his party in an awkward position. The divisions even extend to Hawaii’s federal delegation. As part of a deal to get Manchin’s vote on the Inflation...
Candidate Q&A: U.S. Senate — Bob McDermott
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Bob McDermott, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. His opponents are Democrat Brian Schatz,...
Candidate Q&A: Kauai Mayor— Michael Roven Poai
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Michael Roven Poai, candidate for Kauai County mayor. His opponent is Derek Kawakami.
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
A Super PAC Backed By The Carpenters Union Is Pouring Cash Into This Maui Council Race
The same group funded by the construction industry that has made headlines across Hawaii for political attack ads in past elections is throwing its weight behind a few Maui County races — putting tens of thousands of dollars behind one candidate in particular. Hawaii residents may already be familiar...
Outmigration In Hawaii Is Expected To Drive Major Declines In Public School Enrollment
Enrollment in Hawaii public schools declined for the third year in a row, with roughly 3,000 fewer students attending Hawaii’s 295 public schools this year than the previous year — a trend that public school officials expect will continue for years to come. Since the start of the...
Neal Milner: Hawaii Needs Inspired Public Workers, Not Bureaucrats
It’s been a terrible couple of months for the state’s Department of Public Safety and Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting. So, what else is new? The bad bureaucracy beat goes on. And on. Shape things up!. Quit thinking that way. It gets us nowhere. Well, maybe...
Candidate Q&A: Office of Hawaiian Affairs At-Large Trustee — Brickwood Galuteria
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Brickwood Galuteria, candidate for Office of Hawaiian Affairs at-large trustee. The other candidates...
2022 Elections: There’s A Bumper Crop Of Republicans This Year
Janie Gueso, the Republican nominee for Ewa Beach’s House District 40, doesn’t consider herself to be a politician. “I’m a people-tician,” she says. Sitting outside Silva’s Grocery & Liquor, Gueso explained that the difference between the two is that she’s “thinking about people more than just straight politics.”
Chad Blair: Has Trump’s Big Lie Gained Traction In Hawaii?
Two days before Hawaii’s primary, on Aug. 11, a national group sent a press release to local inboxes warning that “election conspiracy theorists and Trump-backed MAGA Republicans” were on the statewide ballot. It is not news that GOP election deniers are running in local offices, as Civil...
Invest In Hawaii’s Child Care Workforce Now
Our kids may not remember their first child care or preschool teacher, but we parents do. They will not remember how that first teacher helped them develop, grow and learn. They will never know how that teacher may have struggled to make ends meet — working multiple jobs, applying for public assistance or more.
Building A Cultural Center Above The Clouds
I support the good work the Office of Mauna Kea Management has done over the years. However, no matter which entity takes over, the University of Hawaii or a new management authority, it’s time to think past the Hale Pohaku footprint. More and more people are visiting Mauna Kea...
Candidate Q&A: Maui County Council East Maui District — Shane Sinenci
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Shane Sinenci, candidate for Maui County Council East Maui District. His opponent is...
Chad Blair: Look North To Alaska To Improve Hawaii Elections
The historic decision last month by the voters of Alaska to send Mary Peltola to the U.S. Congress has lessons for Hawaii. It was held through a process known as ranked choice voting that allows voters to rank — first, second, third and so on — the candidates in a race. The first round of counting will determine if a candidate received 50% of the vote plus one more vote, allowing them to win the contest outright. If that does not happen, the candidate with the fewest votes gets eliminated.
Danny De Gracia: Our Next Governor Must Not Fail To Lead
At the end of World War II, Allied leaders were perplexed as to how the German people could permit an extremist leader like Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party to come to power. As soon as hostilities ended, U.S. psychologists were sent to interview thousands of Germans, and a disturbing pattern emerged in which researchers found that peer conformity – the power of social opinions to reshape one’s individual attitudes and behaviors – played a significant role in the rise of the Nazis.
The ‘FCKBLM’ License Plate Holder Says Honolulu Is Violating His Free Speech Rights
The owner of a personalized Hawaii auto license plate that says “FCKBLM” has a message for Honolulu city officials threatening to sue him to take back the plate — FCKHNL. In a lawsuit filed in federal court last week, Edward Odquina says the City and County of...
Catherine Toth Fox: Buy More Locally Grown Food. It’s Worth The Extra Cost
Visitors from the mainland are willing to pay more for locally sourced foods while on vacation in Hawaii to help the state become a more sustainable tourism destination, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Hawaii. That’s good news for local farmers, ranchers and other food...
Pacific Islands Call For More Climate Financing At Hawaii Conference
Increasing financing for climate change mitigation and adaptation is a critical goal for Pacific island countries and territories, according to panelists who presented Tuesday at a conference featuring leaders and others from the region. The Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders took place in Honolulu just over two weeks before many...
Hawaii Proud Boys Founder Pleads Guilty To Role In Jan. 6 Riot
Nicholas Ochs, who founded the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys, pleaded guilty to a felony charge Friday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. After attending the “Stop The Steal” rally featuring then-president Donald Trump, Ochs, 36, marched to...
