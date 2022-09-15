ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Dogs in pop-up crates at Austin Animal Center still needing homes

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates. The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

A Pair of Porcupines in Zilker

There's a snuffling, and chewing. The newest resident at the Austin Nature & Science Center, a four-month-old male porcupine, is gnawing on on some treats: fresh fruit, veggies, and especially his favorite, sweet potatoes. The young porcupine is one of a pair that are becoming permanent residents of the Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission

AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Rock The Park At Mueller Lake Park

Lay out a blanket and kick back at Mueller Lake Park to enjoy the first night of KUTX 98.9’s Rock the Park this fall! In addition, to live music and food trucks, Extragrams drag queens will perform between sets. Rock the Park is free to attend. They ask that you do not bring chairs, glass containers, or alcohol.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Northbound I-35 has reopened after crews put out an 18-wheeler fire in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — All main northbound lanes of I-35 have reopened after an 18-wheeler caught on fire on I-35 Saturday night. The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted an update at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 that all traffic on I-35 north and William Cannon Drive have been cleared. Traffic can resume as normal, after being diverted to Exit 228 on William Cannon and Stassney Lane for more than 12 hours.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Jo's Coffee could be expanding further into South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Jo's Coffee appears to be expanding further into South Austin, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The report states that a Texas Department of License and Regulation (TDLR) filing indicates the coffee company will begin renovating a building located at 5532 Menchaca Road starting in October. The renovation is slated to be complete by the end of the year.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

UT must defund UTPD as Austin Police funding increases

Content Warning: This column contains mentions of Police brutality. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, people around the world opened their eyes to the mistreatment of Black people by the police and were shocked to witness the abuse Black Americans had been accustomed to for decades. The universal outrage for police reform led cities across the country to change their law enforcement practices.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
Austin local news

