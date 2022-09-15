Read full article on original website
Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
Jugging victim: Thief followed her to office, smashed car window for cash
A woman who says she was the victim of a jugging incident earlier this month is speaking out about her experience.
East Austin park receives award, holds festival of recognition, remembrance
The celebration was to commemorate the history of the park and to kick off the construction phase for the new pool and historic bathhouse rehabilitation.
All safe after fire burns home in western Travis County
Travis County ESD 1 Chief Donnie Norman told KXAN the fire was reported by a resident inside the home around 10:15 p.m. and was brought under control by 11:25 p.m.
Dogs in pop-up crates at Austin Animal Center still needing homes
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates. The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.
Texas Rangers investigating after TCSO deputy shoots suspect in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas — The Texas Rangers are now investigating a shooting in Elgin where one person died on Sept. 17. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the incident started as a call to the Elgin Police Department around 4 p.m. on Bexar Forest Cove. The TCSO assisted with the call.
KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
Memorial to honor 75 pets killed in 2021 Ponderosa Pet Resort fire
Sunday marks one year since 75 animals died in a fire at Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown.
A Pair of Porcupines in Zilker
There's a snuffling, and chewing. The newest resident at the Austin Nature & Science Center, a four-month-old male porcupine, is gnawing on on some treats: fresh fruit, veggies, and especially his favorite, sweet potatoes. The young porcupine is one of a pair that are becoming permanent residents of the Austin...
Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission
AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
Rock The Park At Mueller Lake Park
Lay out a blanket and kick back at Mueller Lake Park to enjoy the first night of KUTX 98.9’s Rock the Park this fall! In addition, to live music and food trucks, Extragrams drag queens will perform between sets. Rock the Park is free to attend. They ask that you do not bring chairs, glass containers, or alcohol.
Central Texas cancer patient frustrated after chemo treatments delayed
KXAN investigators discovered through court records, the Austin Cancer Center in Georgetown is in the middle of arbitration.
Arson suspect arrested, may be connected to 15 Austin fires, AFD says
Crews arrived at Crow Bar around 4:30 a.m. and found an exterior deck completely involved in the fire, according to AFD.
Texas Rangers investigating Elgin shooting involving retired DPS trooper
The shooting happened on Bexar Forest Cove in Elgin.
Man critically hurt in downtown Austin hit-and-run
Austin Police said a man was hit by a vehicle on East Seventh and Red River Streets just before 2 a.m. Friday. APD said the vehicle drove off.
First responders working on recovery operations after swimmer goes missing in Lady Bird Lake
Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 5:25 p.m. it and multiple other agencies, including STAR Flight, were responding to a report of a person who had gone under and failed to resurface.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
Northbound I-35 has reopened after crews put out an 18-wheeler fire in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — All main northbound lanes of I-35 have reopened after an 18-wheeler caught on fire on I-35 Saturday night. The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted an update at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 that all traffic on I-35 north and William Cannon Drive have been cleared. Traffic can resume as normal, after being diverted to Exit 228 on William Cannon and Stassney Lane for more than 12 hours.
Report: Jo's Coffee could be expanding further into South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Jo's Coffee appears to be expanding further into South Austin, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The report states that a Texas Department of License and Regulation (TDLR) filing indicates the coffee company will begin renovating a building located at 5532 Menchaca Road starting in October. The renovation is slated to be complete by the end of the year.
thedailytexan.com
UT must defund UTPD as Austin Police funding increases
Content Warning: This column contains mentions of Police brutality. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, people around the world opened their eyes to the mistreatment of Black people by the police and were shocked to witness the abuse Black Americans had been accustomed to for decades. The universal outrage for police reform led cities across the country to change their law enforcement practices.
