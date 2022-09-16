Read full article on original website
St. Louis soccer stadium is on hold due to damage from a city project
St. Louis new soccer stadium is now on hold due to damage from a city project outside the 22,500-seat arena.
Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.
ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
St. Louis forecast: Storm chance overnight, mainly northeast of St. Louis
A chance of scattered showers and storms, especially north and east of St. Louis. Record heat is possible Tuesday in the St. Louis area.
Culver’s to be built in Crystal City on site of former Bandana’s
A Culver’s restaurant is coming to Crystal City. The restaurant will be built at 200 S. Truman Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67) on the site where a Bandana’s restaurant operated before it was destroyed by a fire in March 2013. The site has been vacant since then. Jim Robinson of...
This fall, pick your own apples at these seven local orchards
As temps cool down around St. Louis, it's time for a favorite fall activity: apple picking. These farms offer multiple varieties of apples, hayrides, cider doughnuts and more fun for the whole family.
St. Louis forecast: Brief morning storms, then heating up
Storms will make it to the metro and be out before lunchtime. There will be a couple of spotty showers this afternoon, but rainfall will be minimum.
Catherine Sue Rudloff, 67, Crystal City
Catherine Sue Rudloff, 67, of Crystal City died Sept. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. Mrs. Rudloff was a retired medical transcriber for Dr. John McGarry and a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Born Dec. 30, 1954, in Bonne Terre, she was the daughter of Delores M. (Thornhill) and Clyde E. “Sonny” Miller.
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Anna, 76, Imperial
Gerald “Jerry” Anna, 76, of Imperial, formerly of Belleville, died Sept. 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Anna was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing and made the best deer sausage. Born in Belleville, Ill., he was the son of the late Elsie (Weber) and Maurice Anna.
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
Alan Randolph Borner, 94, Festus
Alan Randolph Borner, 94, of Festus died Sept. 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Borner was the owner of Borner’s Store in Staatsburg, N.Y., and was a member of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. He enjoyed watching sports, doing crossword puzzles, eating out and visiting with family and friends. Born April 11, 1928, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., he was the son of the late Marian (Randolph) and Wilfred Borner. He was preceded in death by his wife: Harriet (Allen) Borner.
Paul Anthony Simon, 37, Herculaneum
Paul Anthony Simon, 37, of Herculaneum died Sept. 14, 2022. Mr. Simon was a telecommunications salesman. He enjoyed vacations and spending time with his family, friends and dogs and watching his son play baseball. Born March 4, 1985, in St. Louis, he was the son of Judith Ann (Stroup) and Thomas Paul Simon of St. Louis County.
Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis
Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
Roberta Smith, 82, De Soto
Roberta Smith, 82, of De Soto died Sept. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Smith worked as a cook for several nursing homes, including Festus Manor, Crystal Oaks and Autumn Ridge. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and spending time with her family. Born Sept. 29, 1939, in Marion, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Myrtle “Linnie” (Mack) McCormack and Alexander Shadowens.
Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It
Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
Missouri Man Charged by City Because He Has Too Many Sunflowers
The world has some big problems right now. This isn't one of them. A Missouri man is being taken to court because the city he lives in believes he has too many sunflowers in his yard. Fox 2 St. Louis visited with Chris Bank of St. Peters, Missouri. They report...
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
Cottleville Woman Injured in Personal Watercraft Accident at LOTO
A Cottleville woman was injured in a personal watercraft accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Searay, driven by 59-year-old Thomas M. Morrow of Rocky Mount, was at the 6 ½ mile marker of the main channel around 3 p.m., when he mistakenly grabbed the throttle instead of the gear shift, causing the vessel to rapidly accelerate in reverse, striking a docked 1990 Fountain Boat, driven by 36-year-old Amy Kohl of Cottleville.
