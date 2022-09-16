ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

5 On Your Side

Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.

ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hillsboro, MO
Festus, MO
Herculaneum, MO
Festus, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Catherine Sue Rudloff, 67, Crystal City

Catherine Sue Rudloff, 67, of Crystal City died Sept. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. Mrs. Rudloff was a retired medical transcriber for Dr. John McGarry and a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Born Dec. 30, 1954, in Bonne Terre, she was the daughter of Delores M. (Thornhill) and Clyde E. “Sonny” Miller.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Anna, 76, Imperial

Gerald “Jerry” Anna, 76, of Imperial, formerly of Belleville, died Sept. 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Anna was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing and made the best deer sausage. Born in Belleville, Ill., he was the son of the late Elsie (Weber) and Maurice Anna.
IMPERIAL, MO
KIX 105.7

This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?

So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Alan Randolph Borner, 94, Festus

Alan Randolph Borner, 94, of Festus died Sept. 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Borner was the owner of Borner’s Store in Staatsburg, N.Y., and was a member of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. He enjoyed watching sports, doing crossword puzzles, eating out and visiting with family and friends. Born April 11, 1928, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., he was the son of the late Marian (Randolph) and Wilfred Borner. He was preceded in death by his wife: Harriet (Allen) Borner.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Paul Anthony Simon, 37, Herculaneum

Paul Anthony Simon, 37, of Herculaneum died Sept. 14, 2022. Mr. Simon was a telecommunications salesman. He enjoyed vacations and spending time with his family, friends and dogs and watching his son play baseball. Born March 4, 1985, in St. Louis, he was the son of Judith Ann (Stroup) and Thomas Paul Simon of St. Louis County.
HERCULANEUM, MO
Stereogum

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Roberta Smith, 82, De Soto

Roberta Smith, 82, of De Soto died Sept. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Smith worked as a cook for several nursing homes, including Festus Manor, Crystal Oaks and Autumn Ridge. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and spending time with her family. Born Sept. 29, 1939, in Marion, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Myrtle “Linnie” (Mack) McCormack and Alexander Shadowens.
DE SOTO, MO
KMOV

Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It

Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
MISSOURI STATE
Alestle

Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday

An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Cottleville Woman Injured in Personal Watercraft Accident at LOTO

A Cottleville woman was injured in a personal watercraft accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Searay, driven by 59-year-old Thomas M. Morrow of Rocky Mount, was at the 6 ½ mile marker of the main channel around 3 p.m., when he mistakenly grabbed the throttle instead of the gear shift, causing the vessel to rapidly accelerate in reverse, striking a docked 1990 Fountain Boat, driven by 36-year-old Amy Kohl of Cottleville.
COTTLEVILLE, MO

