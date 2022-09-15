ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

seattleschools.org

ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023

The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County Metro to reduce routes due to staffing shortages

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Bus riders will start seeing fewer bus routes starting Saturday, September 17th as part of a service change by King County Metro but also the result of staffing shortages. Jada Mears is a mom of 5 who heavily relies on the metro to get to important appointments, she worries the reduced bus trips will set her back.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Tukwila voters to decide on proposed $3 minimum wage increase

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila voters will decide in November on a measure that would raise the city's minimum wage to more than $17/hour, in line with those set for neighboring Seattle and SeaTac. Currently, the statewide minimum wage is set at $14.49/hour, while the Seattle minimum wage stands at...
TUKWILA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Renter Protection and Eviction Prevention: Keeping People Housed in North King County

Renters in North King County (NKC) and throughout the region are being squeezed between rising housing costs and a lack of affordable options. Join us as we look at the situation of renters after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and learn some of the policy solutions that cities around the county are considering to better protect renters and improve housing stability.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

'Enhanced shelter' to house 150 people at 'SODO Services Hub'

SEATTLE — King County is confirming more details about current plans for a “SODO Services Hub" for 150 unhoused Washingtonians. The plan, first announced in March, has received increased attention as some residents say they were not given significant notice or opportunities for input. County officials said they offered public engagement opportunities, though they agree more are needed moving forward.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Preparing for a Week Without Driving

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Recently, the Disability Mobility Initiative group challenged local leaders to take 7 days off from driving. This initiative helps me as a policy maker to spend a week in the shoes of those in our community that cannot drive themselves. It is truly a change in perspective to learn what it’s like to live in our community without access to a vehicle.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
seattleschools.org

ORCA Cards 2022-2023

The district is no longer managing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue working through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is failing on transparency, says Jason Rantz

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is doing a superb job holding criminals accountable. But she’s falling woefully behind on office transparency. Unlike her predecessor Pete Holmes, Davison actually leads with compassion. She diverts the right kind of criminals to get the help they need while understanding her office must have compassion for victims, too. That means jail time for dangerous criminals.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Homeless shelter expansion proposed in SODO neighborhood divides community

SEATTLE - A complex that will house hundreds of people living unsheltered, as well as treating people with drug, alcohol and behavioral health issues, is in the final stages of planning for Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) is calling it the SODO Services Hub. It...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Forester with firefighter gear inside

Car stolen late Tuesday night: early Wednesday morning (Sept. 13-14) just off 4800 block Fauntleroy Way. Car stolen is a 2004 Subaru Forester XT. Black with gold tire rims and a few gold stickers on the back windows, also has tinted windows. License plate is BIT7898. Police report #: 2022-248136. High value items in the car that we are hoping to recover, including Pierce County fire uniform/gear. Fire Department is aware these items are stolen and keeping an eye out.
SEATTLE, WA

Community Policy