AUSTIN, Texas — The SAFE Alliance hosted its annual "Touch-A-Truck" event on Saturday, giving kids the chance to explore all sorts of vehicles at Camp Mabry. More than 6,000 kids and parents were expected to attend the event, where kids of all ages got to explore and climb into just about any vehicle they could imagine. From fire trucks and ambulances to bulldozers and even a KVUE truck, the event featured a variety of vehicles.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO