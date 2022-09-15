ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsradioklbj.com

Austin Takes Aim at Human Trafficking in Homeless Camps

The Austin City Council has passed a resolution it hopes will shine a brighter light on the issue of human trafficking, especially within the homeless population. The resolution authored by Council Member Mackenzie Kelly directs Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk to provide appropriate resources related to human trafficking to vendors who do business with the City of Austin and encourages them to ensure vendors have the skills to recognize indicators of individuals experiencing homelessness at risk of human trafficking.
AUSTIN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

UT must defund UTPD as Austin Police funding increases

Content Warning: This column contains mentions of Police brutality. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, people around the world opened their eyes to the mistreatment of Black people by the police and were shocked to witness the abuse Black Americans had been accustomed to for decades. The universal outrage for police reform led cities across the country to change their law enforcement practices.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Del Valle, TX
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

SAFE Alliance hosts Touch-A-Truck event at Camp Mabry

AUSTIN, Texas — The SAFE Alliance hosted its annual "Touch-A-Truck" event on Saturday, giving kids the chance to explore all sorts of vehicles at Camp Mabry. More than 6,000 kids and parents were expected to attend the event, where kids of all ages got to explore and climb into just about any vehicle they could imagine. From fire trucks and ambulances to bulldozers and even a KVUE truck, the event featured a variety of vehicles.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crescent#The Austin City Council#Workinggroup 512#Groups
KVUE

Report: Jo's Coffee could be expanding further into South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Jo's Coffee appears to be expanding further into South Austin, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The report states that a Texas Department of License and Regulation (TDLR) filing indicates the coffee company will begin renovating a building located at 5532 Menchaca Road starting in October. The renovation is slated to be complete by the end of the year.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Mother of two struggling with affordability in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Loremise Laiosie is a mother of two. She is originally from Haiti but has lived in Texas for many years. “I am from [Haiti] where all the chaos is, I have been very blessed," she said about moving to Texas. She has called Austin home for...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
KVUE

$230K in back wages recovered for employees of Black's Barbecue

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, $230,353 in back wages has been recovered for 274 employees of a popular barbecue operator following an investigation into claims that the employer shared employee tips with restaurant managers – a practice not allowed by federal law. That...
AUSTIN, TX
busytourist.com

26 Best & Fun Things To Do In San Marcos (Texas)

San Marcos, nicknamed San Marvelous, is the seat of Hays County and a beautiful small city that’s welcoming, modern, and steeped with history and culture. With many endangered species inhabiting its waterways and natural habitats, public art installations, and enticing shopping opportunities, this is a great tourist hotspot with many unique, one-of-a-kind sites to explore.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Austin City Council places police oversight initiative on May 2023 ballot

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters will now get to decide on a police oversight act in May 2023. The Austin City Council ordered a special election to decide whether the City should enact the "Austin Police Oversight Act." The act aims to strengthen oversight for the Austin Police Department and strengthen accountability and transparency.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

A Pair of Porcupines in Zilker

There's a snuffling, and chewing. The newest resident at the Austin Nature & Science Center, a four-month-old male porcupine, is gnawing on on some treats: fresh fruit, veggies, and especially his favorite, sweet potatoes. The young porcupine is one of a pair that are becoming permanent residents of the Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dogs in pop-up crates at Austin Animal Center still needing homes

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates. The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy