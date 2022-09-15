ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers believe Safe Banking Act will help cannabis industry

By Alexandra Limon
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Although many states have legalized recreational and medicinal marijuana sales, many of those businesses are forced to operate with cash only, and some lawmakers in Washington worry about the criminal activity that kind of cash attracts.

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), as well as industry professionals, say it also makes businesses more vulnerable to becoming victims of crimes, such as robberies.

“It has the potential for money laundering, it has the potential for cheating on your taxes,” Merkley said.

“We have employees that don’t have any idea the risk that they’re actually taking on just to feed their families,” added Chris Jackson from the NCIA.

The Safe Banking Act would change the laws, allowing banks to work with the cannabis industry, giving those businesses access to payroll accounts, business loans and more.

“Small business, minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses have a much tougher time accessing the capital markets,” said Senator Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.).

Perlmutter also says the U.S. House has passed the Safe Banking Act seven times in the past three years, but the legislation has repeatedly failed to make it through the Senate.

A group of bipartisan senators is working on updating the Safe Banking Act to get more support from both parties.

“Finally, bring the cannabis economy into a sane, modern economy,” Merkley said.

With nine current Republican sponsors, supporters hope this is the year the bill finally makes it to the President’s desk.

KGET

3 arrests stemming from DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said officers made three total arrests, including one driver who tried to speed away, during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in central Bakersfield. Officers set up the checkpoint on Oak Street near 18th Street between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, the department said. According to police, two drivers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

No on Proposition 30 leader discusses opposition to the divisive ballot measure

(Inside California Politics) — ‘Vote No on Proposition 30’ campaign manager Matt Rodriguez joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to explain why he believes Proposition 30 should fail. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 million. Governor Newsom this week […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

McFarland man shot, killed on East Perkins Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed in McFarland Sunday evening. The man is Jose Luis Garcia, 38, of McFarland, according to the coroner’s office. Around 7:38 p.m., McFarland Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Perkins Avenue and Industrial Street for a […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

Pedestrian dies of injuries in F Street collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a pedestrian died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Downtown Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to F and 20th streets at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. The department said the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
