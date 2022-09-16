Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Chaplaincy program seeking volunteers as demand for services increases
IDAHO FALLS – Like many people in eastern Idaho, Melissa Davis has always had a special place in her heart for first responders. They captured the hearts of the nation in the days after September 11 and for years, the Idaho Falls mother of three has admired the efforts of the local men and women who serve their community every day.
eastidahonews.com
It’s harvest season and local food banks want excess items to help needy families
BLACKFOOT— Nearly 200 volunteers showed up in Blackfoot Saturday morning to pick, husk, blanch and package corn for The Community Dinner Table. The Community Dinner Table is a multi-faith organization that provides weekly dinners in Bingham County to those in need of a meal or fellowship. Lee Hammett and...
eastidahonews.com
Help local firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Fire District is holding a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser this week to benefit the community and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Firefighters will be accepting donations to fill the boot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at...
eastidahonews.com
City officials tout benefits of public transportation for business owners
IDAHO FALLS – Representatives from GIFT On-Demand and the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce are hosting a public meeting to discuss the benefits of public transportation. The free one-hour discussion will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m., at the College of Eastern Idaho, Building 5,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
There was good economic news for Idaho Falls this week in 1922 as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced work would be started at once to complete the new LDS Hospital. “Contracts have been let for the plastering and the doors and windows will be put in place so that inside work may be continued during the winter with a view of having the structure complete by late spring,” wire services reported. “Work has already been done to the amount of $225,000 and an additional $175,000 will be spent this fall and winter. The hospital will have a capacity of over 200 patients and is being erected by the people of the Upper Snake River valley and the general authorities of the LDS Church. It is expected that a modern nurses’ home will be erected after the institution gets into operation as between 50 and 100 nurses will be employed. Announcement of the resuming of operations on the big building has created a general optimistic feeling over the upper valley country as an indication that projects shut down by the financial stringency are again being taken up. Local labor and local material will be used in the work so far as consistent.”
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
eastidahonews.com
One airlifted to hospital following ATV crash near Kelly Canyon
RIRIE – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash near Kelly Canyon Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. between Table Rock campground and Snake River Road east of Kelly Canyon. The victim,...
eastidahonews.com
Jefferson County law enforcement complex renamed in former sheriff’s honor
RIGBY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement complex now has a new name. The building was officially renamed the Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex Friday during a dedication ceremony. Shaffer served as Jefferson County Sheriff from 1950 to 1972 and is the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U-pick Red Barn’s special needs day
Saturday is the opening day for U-pick Red Barn's Halloween season, but there was still plenty of fun held at the barn Friday. The post U-pick Red Barn’s special needs day appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg Police looking to identify two people linked to vehicle burglaries, stolen credit cards
REXBURG — Police are asking for help from the community to identify two people they say are involved with multiple vehicle burglaries throughout east Idaho and have stolen credit and debit cards. The Rexburg Police Department posted pictures of a man and woman that they are trying to identify...
eastidahonews.com
Students will showcase tiny home during Parade of Homes event
IDAHO FALLS — After months of anticipation, students at a local high school are ready to showcase a tiny home they have built in an event for the public starting Thursday. Around 40 students from Technical Careers High School in Idaho Falls have been working hard for the past five months since February, building a tiny home to show at Parade of Homes, a local event put on by the Eastern Idaho Homebuilders Association. Click here to learn more about Parade of Homes.
kidnewsradio.com
10 tips for hunters during fire season
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With ideal conditions for wildfires to spread and with more hunters heading afield, hunters should pay close attention to fire closures and be prepared to alter their plans if necessary. They should also do their part to ensure they aren’t contributing to the problem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Red Rabbit Grill serves burgers, sandwiches, desserts and other ‘food you love’
REXBURG — Red Rabbit Grill wants you to “celebrate with the food you love” and the Rexburg restaurant offers something for everyone’s taste. The big question – is rabbit on the menu? No. The name actually comes from Delta, Utah where Delta High School is the home of the rabbits.
eastidahonews.com
A lifelong advocate for nuclear’s power
IDAHO FALLS – Seth Kanter never suspected that his love of the ocean, and more than eight years in the Navy, would eventually lead him to a career in the high desert of eastern Idaho. But as the Radiological Engineering manager at Idaho National Laboratory, Kanter feels very much at home, and fortunate.
eastidahonews.com
Candidates for House District 33 Seat A facing off in debate Monday
IDAHO FALLS – Two candidates vying for a seat on the Idaho House will appear on the ballot this November and they’ll be squaring off in a debate Monday night. District 33 Seat A Republican incumbent Barbara Ehardt is being challenged by Democrat Miranda Marquit. The debate will take place at the Shilo Inn Convention Center in Idaho Falls at 780 Lindsay Boulevard. It’s happening at 7 p.m.
eastidahonews.com
Pet of the Week: Jojo
Our Pet of the Week is Jojo. Jojo is a 13-year-old Chihuahua who had a spinal injury a few years ago. He has no use of his hind legs so needs to use his wheelchair whenever he’s outdoors. He’s fine to walk around on his own indoors. Jojo...
deseret.com
Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell
Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County Republicans commemorating Constitution Day with community celebration
IDAHO FALLS – It had been four long, intensive months of deliberation for the 55 delegates at Independence Hall for the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. It was Sept. 17, 1787, and 39 of the delegates, each with different backgrounds and beliefs, were now preparing to sign a document they’d worked tirelessly to design. Somehow, through an act of Providence, they were able to reach a compromise in establishing fundamental laws, the roles of America’s national government, and guarantee certain basic rights for its citizens.
Comments / 0