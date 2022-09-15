Tony Khan is the CEO for the second-largest wrestling promotion in North America, AEW, which has not seen the greatest publicity in the past couple of weeks. Following All Out at the media scrum, then AEW World Champion CM Punk shared his true feelings on a number of subjects, such as Colt Cabana and the EVPs of the company, all while Khan sat right next to Punk and never once stopped his employee. This led to a backstage altercation which resulted in suspensions, vacated titles, and even a bite mark on Kenny Omega that still exists two weeks later. Long-time WWE referee Mike Chioda, who most recently refereed at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, discussed his thoughts about Khan.

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO