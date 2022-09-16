Read full article on original website
Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 7 USC Trojans football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
After a sweep of its three-game non-conference schedule, the Oregon State Beavers begin Pac-12 with a bang, hosting No. 7 USC at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium. The Beavers will aim for their first 4-0 start to a season since 2012. Here is a first look at the Trojans:
Pac-12 point spreads for Week 4: Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and Utah Utes are solid road favorites
There’s perfection on the scoreboard and perfection in the sportsbook. The Pac-12 has several teams that fit both categories. Five have undefeated records: Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Washington and Washington State.
11 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ win over BYU
The Oregon Ducks defeated BYU 41-20 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Here are 11 takeaways from the game as the No. 15 Ducks (2-1) prepare to take on Washington State (3-0) at Martin Stadium on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX).
Historic start for Northwest schools, Oregon State braces for USC madness: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 68-28 rout of Montana State
Oregon State wrapped up nonconference play Saturday night with a 68-28 win over Montana State at Providence Park. Here are 10 takeaways from the Beavers’ romp over the Bobcats:. 1. A Northwest uprising. Oregon State, Oregon, Washington State and Washington are a combined 11-1 through three games. The lone...
Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr., linebacker Justin Flowe didn’t play against BYU due to minor injuries
Oregon running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe dressed but did not play in Saturday’s win over BYU due to injuries. Ducks coach Dan Lanning said Cardwell and Flowe, who each went through pregame warmups and were in full pads, were day-to-day with unspecified injuries leading up to UO’s 41-20 win over the Cougars.
Oregon Ducks offense shows capability of big plays, old school clock management while beating BYU
Oregon showed its offense is capable on both hitting the gas and deliberately putting on the brakes. Against No. 12 BYU, which has become a perennial top 25 defense, the No. 25 Ducks opened with six straight scoring drives to build an insurmountable lead in a 41-20 win at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Those drives were for as few as four plays spanning roughly two minutes to a majestic 13-play, 79-drive taking 5:33 off the clock that ended with a touchdown to make it 28-7 going into halftime.
Oregon Ducks to host Stanford at night
The Oregon Ducks’ next home game will be at night. The Ducks will host Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Oct. 1 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) travels to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX), while Stanford (1-1) visits Washington (7:30 p.m., FS1).
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks run defense off to best start since early 2019
Oregon’s run defense is off to its best start since the first half of the 2019 season. The No. 15 Ducks are allowing 97.7 rushing yards per game, fourth in the Pac-12 and 33rd nationally, after limiting BYU to just 61 yards on 24 carries during their 41-20 win on Saturday. It was BYU’s fewest rushing yards since Oct. 5, 2018 against Utah State (39) and Oregon’s lowest allowed since last year’s game against Washington.
Bill Oram: Oregon Ducks much more smash than flash as they forge new identity in win over BYU
Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars: Sept. 17, 2022 — TheOregon Ducks are a … power football team?. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat BYU
Oregon defeated BYU, 41-20, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ first ranked win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. Opening Statement. “Well that was fun. That was a lot of fun with a special, special crowd. We knew that...
What Kalani Sitake said after BYU lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 12 BYU lost to No. 25 Oregon, 41-20, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kalani Sitake recapped the Cougars’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Sitake’s postgame press conference. Opening Statement. “Obviously not the result we were looking for, but you have to give a...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’
Oregon Governor Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s UO football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable.”. “In Oregon, we strive to be a welcoming, inclusive state to all, regardless of race, religion, gender, or background,” Brown wrote via Twitter. “Our state and nation have an ugly history of discrimination and bigotry. The chant at yesterday’s Oregon-BYU game was unacceptable. We must do better.”
Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in Pac-12 opener at Washington State
The Oregon Ducks opened as touchdown favorites in their Pac-12 opener at Washington State. The No. 15 Ducks (2-1) opened as 6.5-point favorites against the Cougars (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m. PT, FOX) at Martin Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since moved to 6. Oregon is 2-1 against...
Oregon fans’ offensive chant directed at BYU fans’ religion draws rebuke from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
Oregon Ducks football fans could be heard chanting offensive words regarding the religion of BYU Cougars football fans in Eugene, Oregon
What they’re saying nationally, in Provo after Oregon Ducks dominated BYU
No. 25 Oregon defeated No. 12 BYU, 41-20, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks improved to 2-1 entering Pac-12 play and picked up their largest win over a ranked team during the regular season since beating 51-27 at No. 20 Utah on Nov. 8, 2014. Here’s a roundup of...
How former Oregon players fared in Week 3
Tracking how former Oregon players and signees performed during Week 3 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 10 of 19 for 144 yards with a touchdown and interception and 11 carries for 29 yards in 41-12 loss to Penn State. Braxton Burmeister, QB San Diego State: 1 of...
Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks 5-star quarterback commit, shows off impressive arm talent on touchdown passes
In a highly-anticipated Michigan high school football match-up between Detroit King and Cass Tech, a predictable star helped put the first points on the board. King quarterback Dante Moore, an Oregon Ducks pledge and Sports Illustrated's No. 1 overall prospect, threw an impressive deep ball to his ...
Ken Goe: Oregon State rolls past Montana State, and now undefeated Beavers await USC in a clash of styles
The Oregon State Beavers brushed aside Montana State on Saturday in Providence Park to clear the path for next Saturday’s quest for relevancy. The Beavers (3-0) are unranked and overlooked. Now they get USC next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium in their conference opener. The No. 7...
Oregon State inches closer to Top 25, as votes increase after win over Montana State
Oregon State’s 3-0 start to the 2022 season has the attention of some national voters, but not enough to crack the Top 25 for the first time since 2013. Coming off Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State, the Beavers were among those receiving votes in the writers AP Top 25 and coaches polls.
