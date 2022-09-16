ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr., linebacker Justin Flowe didn’t play against BYU due to minor injuries

Oregon running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe dressed but did not play in Saturday’s win over BYU due to injuries. Ducks coach Dan Lanning said Cardwell and Flowe, who each went through pregame warmups and were in full pads, were day-to-day with unspecified injuries leading up to UO’s 41-20 win over the Cougars.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks offense shows capability of big plays, old school clock management while beating BYU

Oregon showed its offense is capable on both hitting the gas and deliberately putting on the brakes. Against No. 12 BYU, which has become a perennial top 25 defense, the No. 25 Ducks opened with six straight scoring drives to build an insurmountable lead in a 41-20 win at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Those drives were for as few as four plays spanning roughly two minutes to a majestic 13-play, 79-drive taking 5:33 off the clock that ended with a touchdown to make it 28-7 going into halftime.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks to host Stanford at night

The Oregon Ducks’ next home game will be at night. The Ducks will host Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Oct. 1 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) travels to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX), while Stanford (1-1) visits Washington (7:30 p.m., FS1).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks run defense off to best start since early 2019

Oregon’s run defense is off to its best start since the first half of the 2019 season. The No. 15 Ducks are allowing 97.7 rushing yards per game, fourth in the Pac-12 and 33rd nationally, after limiting BYU to just 61 yards on 24 carries during their 41-20 win on Saturday. It was BYU’s fewest rushing yards since Oct. 5, 2018 against Utah State (39) and Oregon’s lowest allowed since last year’s game against Washington.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat BYU

Oregon defeated BYU, 41-20, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ first ranked win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. Opening Statement. “Well that was fun. That was a lot of fun with a special, special crowd. We knew that...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Kalani Sitake said after BYU lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 12 BYU lost to No. 25 Oregon, 41-20, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kalani Sitake recapped the Cougars’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Sitake’s postgame press conference. Opening Statement. “Obviously not the result we were looking for, but you have to give a...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s UO football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable.”. “In Oregon, we strive to be a welcoming, inclusive state to all, regardless of race, religion, gender, or background,” Brown wrote via Twitter. “Our state and nation have an ugly history of discrimination and bigotry. The chant at yesterday’s Oregon-BYU game was unacceptable. We must do better.”
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon players fared in Week 3

Tracking how former Oregon players and signees performed during Week 3 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 10 of 19 for 144 yards with a touchdown and interception and 11 carries for 29 yards in 41-12 loss to Penn State. Braxton Burmeister, QB San Diego State: 1 of...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW.

