Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Liberty Parade Travels Through Santa Clarita

Cars portraying their patriotism took to the streets of Santa Clarita on Sunday during Constitution Week in a “Liberty Parade.”. Put together by local Cindy Josten, the Liberty Parade took place one day after the 235th year anniversary of the signing of the Constitution by the founding fathers on Sept. 17, 1787.
signalscv.com

Julio F. del Rio | Miranda Can Elevate Santa Clarita

We are living challenging times for Santa Clarita, with exponential growth, incoming new generations that need to integrate with the old ones, increased diversity, new technologies transforming the workforce, and some external factors that directly impact our city like imported crime from neighboring cities, City Council redistricting, school districts driven by ideology rather than academics and education, homelessness, and much more.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills

Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City, county agree on animal control service

LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control will continue to provide animal control services for the city under an approximately $1.26 million renewal agreement. Lancaster’s current annual city-county municipal services agreement started, in July 2019. The agreement expires, on June 30, 2024.
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita’s 27th Annual River Rally Draws Hundreds Of Volunteers

Santa Clarita’s 27th annual River Rally drew hundreds of volunteers from the community Saturday morning in an effort to clean up the Santa Clara Riverbed. The event kicked off on Saturday at 8 a.m., with volunteers signing in at the staging area under the Via Princessa bridge at the riverbed on Wiley Canyon Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita organizes an ‘out of this world’ block party

Santa Clarita Valley residents experienced zero-gravity and visited other galaxies as part of the Senses Block Party in Old Town Newhall Thursday night. The city of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party with the theme being outer space. City organizers brought live music, food trucks, and themed activities for its September installment of the event.
Santa Clarita Radio

Fire At Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Quickly Extinguished

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Friday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a structure fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. First...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

County hopes to remove one in six RV encampments by 2026

Over the last several years, Angelenos have grown accustomed to RV encampments. From Malibu to Lancaster, stationary (often immobile) recreational vehicles dot state highways, service drives and sidestreets, providing shelter to some of LA County’s 69,000 homeless residents. But concerns over crime rates, environmental issues and squalid conditions have...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

West Covina Walmart Cleared, Bomb Threat Determined to be Bogus

WEST COVINA - Police cleared a Walmart at Eastland Center Sunday afternoon after a reported bomb threat. Officers responded to Walmart, 2753 E. Eastland Center Dr., Around 3:21 p.m. September 18 and investigated third-hand information that a customer wearing white shorts and white slippers inside the store made some sort of claim to a bomb, according to Lt. Brian Daniels of the West Covina Police Department.
WEST COVINA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Suspect Apprehended After Valencia Robbery, Assault On Employees

A suspect was apprehended after a Valencia robbery that also led to an assault on the store employees. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a business on the 26000 block of Mcbean Parkway regarding a robbery in progress, said deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com

Autopsy report of baby offers new details

The autopsy report of 2-month-old Jelani Taylor, whose cause of death was ruled a homicide, has provided more details surrounding her death in September of last year. According to the report, Taylor died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

