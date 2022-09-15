A fan who was captured on video brazenly slapping Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on Sunday is being investigated for battery, Las Vegas police said Monday. The investigation comes after video of the incident, which began with Murray innocently celebrating his team’s walk-off win with Cardinals fans sitting in the front row of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, went viral on social media. After Murray was struck in the face with an open hand, the QB tried to confront the fan himself but was separated by teammates. The incident took place just moments after Murray led his team to a 29-23 comeback win in overtime. Police have not identified the individual involved yet, but confirmed Monday that a battery report was filed just after the game ended on Sunday. It is not clear whether the fan involved was a Raiders supporter or not.https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=search&v=3391363164486547&external_log_id=7e1b12b2-fe24-4ae2-aab2-4f82f7a98f59&q=kyler%20murray%20slapRead it at Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 MINUTES AGO