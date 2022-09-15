ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State report cards: Ashland County schools show recovery post-COVID, progress still needed

By Rachel Karas, Ashland Times Gazette
 3 days ago
Schools across Ashland County made gains in academic achievement last year, coming off of a year of remote and hybrid learning in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State report cards, released Thursday, showed that area schools met Ohio Department of Education expectations in achievement, graduation rates and closing learning gaps in some groups of students. However, many county schools struggled to meet progress benchmarks in state testing and third-grade reading proficiency.

The 2021-'22 report cards used a new rating system of five stars for the first time, moving away from an A-F letter grade system.

Three stars is considered meeting state standards, with one and two stars indicating need for significant or some help toward meeting the standards, and four and five stars indicate exceeding expectations.

You can access full report cards for your district here.

Struggling school districts catch a break on this year's state report card

Because of the pandemic, this year's report card will not be held against struggling districts and is for information purposes only. Districts also did not receive overall ratings this year but did receive ratings in five areas: achievement, growth, graduation rate, early literacy and gap closing. A future sixth category that measures students' readiness for life after high school will be added next year.

President of the Ohio Education Association, Scott DiMauro, applauded the new rating system stating in a news release it leans away from the “overreliance on high stakes standardized tests” to rate schools.

“Gone are the misleading A-F grades, which gave an incomplete picture of a district’s performance at best,” DiMauro wrote. “... Here to stay is a commitment to a more accurate and transparent assessment system for Ohio’s public schools.”

All Ashland County schools received either a three- or four-star rating in the achievement category, showing overall improvement from last year.

Ashland City, Black River and Hillsdale each earned four out of five stars, with Ashland City within one point of its pre-pandemic rating of 2019.

Loudonville-Perrysville, Mapleton and New London schools got three stars. Mapleton saw little change in its ratings over the years, and both Loudonville-Perrysville and New London raised their ratings by almost 15 points.

Progress ratings were low for Loudonville-Perrysville, which got two stars and Ashland City and Mapleton, which each rated one star.

New London, Hillsdale and Black River met or exceeded state expectations by earning three stars.

While New London students showed progress in English and math categories, Hillsdale students did well across the board.

Hillsdale Superintendent Steve Dickerson said his staff was able to help students through the extra time that was built into their schedules through summer sessions and individual meeting times.

Report cards can lead to further growth in schools

Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, said the ratings still do not reflect all work done by teachers, but can be used to further student growth.

“While we believe the report cards could be more useful if they were less dependent on standardized test scores, they are helpful in determining where there are gaps that need to be addressed,” Cropper said in a news release.

Dickerson agreed, adding his district tries to look at things that aren’t measured by the state – such as social and emotional needs – so they can help all students.

“It's an ongoing improvement process and you can never be satisfied where you're at because each kid is different,” Dickerson said. “Each student comes to us with a different background and sometimes it's not the academic part that you have to address to help the academic part.”

A glance at Ashland County schools state report card performance

Ashland City Schools:

  • Achievement: ★★★★
  • Progress: ★
  • Graduation: ★★★★★
  • Gap Closing: ★★★★
  • Early Literacy: ★★★

Black River Local Schools:

  • Achievement: ★★★★
  • Progress: ★★★
  • Graduation: ★★★★★
  • Gap Closing: ★★★★★
  • Early Literacy: ★★

Hillsdale Local Schools:

  • Achievement: ★★★★
  • Progress: ★★★★
  • Graduation: ★★★★★
  • Gap Closing: ★★★
  • Early Literacy: ★★★★

Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools:

  • Achievement: ★★★
  • Progress: ★★
  • Graduation: ★★★
  • Gap Closing: ★★★★
  • Early Literacy: ★★★

Mapleton Local Schools:

  • Achievement: ★★★
  • Progress: ★
  • Graduation: ★★
  • Gap Closing: ★★★★★
  • Early Literacy: ★★

New London Local Schools:

  • Achievement: ★★★
  • Progress: ★★★
  • Graduation: ★★★
  • Gap Closing: ★★★★
  • Early Literacy: ★★

Akron Beacon Journal reporter Jennifer Pignolet contributed to this report.

Contact Rachel Karas at rkaras@gannett.com

Twitter: @RachelKaras3

