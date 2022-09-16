Mainstay to show 'Jaws' as first free outdoor movie

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza MurphyMary Holman
talbotspy.org
Avalon Purchases Bannings Tavern During Its Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Year
The Avalon Foundation purchased Bannings Tavern, completing its ownership of the entire Avalon Theatre Building in downtown Easton. Both the Bannings Tavern real estate and business were owned by Easton residents, Tom Haschen and Chef Stephen Mangasarian, along with other minority owners. The Avalon Board of Trustees had long seen ownership of the entire Theatre building as integral to its long-term plan, but it was Mr. Haschen who initiated the sale by approaching the Avalon to discuss his desire to divest of the property and business.
Wbaltv.com
Severna Park wine and beer garden ready for its debut
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The owners of Preserve, an Annapolis farm-to-table restaurant, are gearing up for the October opening of their wine and beer garden less than seven miles away. Michelle and Jeremy Hoffman acquired the former Cafe Bretton last summer and have turned the space into Garten, a modern...
chestertownspy.org
Compass Closet Announces Annual Fashion Show to Benefit Compass
On October 17, 2022, Compass Closet will host their annual Fashion Show to benefit Compass’ hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services in Caroline, Kent, & Queen Anne’s counties. With this year’s theme, A Maryland Road Trip, spend the afternoon enjoying fashion, food, and exploring all the great activities around Maryland all while supporting a great cause!
Cape Gazette
Talbot Kennel Club dog shows set in Harrington Sept. 24-25
Talbot Kennel Club will hold two all-breed dog shows from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington for pre-entered, AKC-registered dogs. This show will be like the Westminster Dog Show seen on TV, but much smaller and more casual. Spectators are welcome at no charge. Pet dogs must be left at home.
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-LOT 26 SILVER MAPLE DR~LINCOLN
Lot 26 Silver Maple Drive, Lincoln, DE 19960 ~ Private, wooded, 0.96acre lot situated directly off of Silver Maple Drive. No HOA with this property and a short drive to Route 113, beaches, stores, shopping and restaurants. Drive by today to see or call for more information!. $99,900. Call Melissa...
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Tribe hosts 44th annual Powwow
The Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the highlight of the year for the tribe with roots dating back to before the 1600s. Centered in and around Millsboro and Oak Orchard, the tribe had a long road but was officially recognized as an incorporated body by the state of Delaware March 10, 1881. There were 31 members to that body, including four of Chief Natosha Carmine’s four great-grandfathers.
WBOC
Silver Lake residents express fountain frustrations
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Neighbors living near Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach are fed up with decorative fountains installed by city officials and have asked that they be removed for good. According to Rehoboth Beach mayor Stan Mills, the two fountains, located on either side of the bridge, were installed...
Cape Gazette
Hidden Gem East of Route 1 in Milton!
A Hidden Gem just came on the market East of Route 1 in Milton! The Gourmet Cook will love this Kitchen. Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers. Pull out drawers on many of the cabinets for easy access. Glass fronts on several cabinets to show off your treasures. Trash Compactor built in to Island that has a Corian Countertop JennAir Stainless Steel Oven, Refrigerator, Convection Microwave and a Warming Drawer. Wine refrigerator, sink and bar area with built in cabinets. AND, an oversized window seat with two huge drawers below the seat provide great storage. Off the Kitchen, the Living Room has a beautiful coffered ceilings (10 foot ceilings throughout) and a WOOD burning fireplace, hardwood floors and windows that provide lots of light and a lovely view of your backyard. Oversized Laundry Room with a closet and room for additional storage cabinets. Utility Sink in garage. 2 en-suites (one bedroom has a door that leads to the back deck). Owner's suite with your own fireplace for cozy nights and mornings. Walk-in closet, Carrera Marble on Owners Suite shower walls and sink counters for an elegant experience. A separate Vanity area provides a great place to sit and get ready for your day/night ladies. Off the Owners Suite is a Cedar Lined 3 Season Room with a 6 person Hot Tub. Grab a glass of wine, turn on the TV and relax before calling it a night in this lovely retreat. Anderson Windows throughout. Move in before our delightful Fall season arrives and enjoy bike rides, our spectacular sunsets or walk, swim, camp or hike throughout 5,200 acre Cape Henlopen State Park 10 miles away . Their famous Chocolate Festival is an annual event you won't want to miss. Or, stroll or bike (certain hours) along the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. Less than 5 miles from Beebe Hospital. Rookery Golf Course nearby. Name-brand and designer outlets, as well as specialty boutiques in downtown Lewes offer tax-free shopping. Jazz, Sea Witch, Film Festivals are just a few of the events offered annually when you make this your next address. Hudson Fields is across the street and offers a variety of events throughout the year. Concerts in the Parks during the Summer months, Yoga in the Park, Pickleball in the Public Park off of Pilottown Road awaits. This 3/4 acre lot offers you privacy that is rare this close to the Beach. Add your own private pool retreat because your lot is definitely large enough. Oversized 2 car garage with storage cabinets and work area. Stairs in the garage lead you to an unfinished attic area. Let your imagination run wild with possibilities for this space. Perfect for a future hobby room, art studio or workshop, Man/Woman Cave? Large window offers natural light. Property has an irrigation system fed by its own irrigation well. This will be evident when you see the lush green landscaping all around the property. You also own the Propane Tank so you can choose your own provider. I saved the best for last. not only are you allowed to park your Boat or RV in the Driveway, at the end of Oyster Oyster Rocks Road the road ends at a water area (tranquil Broadkill River) where you can either launch your "small" boat or if you are looking for a quite, peaceful location to launch your Kayak or Standup Paddle Board from, you just found it.
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED~2102 N BAY SHORE DR-BACK BAY COVE
2102 N BAY SHORE DRIVE, MILTON, DE 19968 ~ Rare opportunity to design your home to leverage amazing panoramic bay views on over an acre! In Broadkill Beach's premier gated community of Back Bay Cove, any home on this lot will have stunning sunrise views over the Delaware Bay and sunsets that rival them over Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge. Your beach home dreams await you here, where your home design elements can take advantage of stunning views of the Delaware Beaches and Wildlife areas. Located at the northern section of Broadkill Beach, Back Bay Coves private beach stretches from the north end to the south end of the community and features custom built homes in a community like no other in Sussex County Delaware. If you are looking for acreage in a waterfront community close to the beach towns, but want to have that slower, relaxing feel with extra, privacy and fewer crowds this is a lot you must consider. 15 Minutes to downtown Milton, 20 minutes to historic Lewes and Cape Henlopen State Park and 30 minutes to Rehoboth Beach and Boardwalk. Great location in a truly one-of-a-kind private beach front community!
Creature Lurking in Lusby, MD Beach in the Patuxent River
Southern Maryland Chronicle’s photojournalist, Sal Icaza, spotted and photographed what may appear to be an alligator at a beach in Lusby, Maryland, this past Thursday, September 15, 2022. While alligator sightings have been reported in the past in the Patuxent River near the Hollywood, MD area in St. Mary’s County, such reports have been […]
whatsupmag.com
Welcoming a Baby in the Parking Garage!
Annapolis, MD - Talk about a special delivery! Nurse Maria Moody was coming into her shift when she was approached by a father, Sean McGee, in the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) parking garage asking for help. His wife, Lindsay, was having a baby!. Maria quickly ran to...
WMDT.com
Choptank River may be impacted by the Chesapeake Bay’s water quality
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Mixed testing results from the Chesapeake Bay are showing right here on Delmarva. That is because the Chesapeake Bay is connected to the tributaries here. The Choptank River could be in trouble here if these numbers don’t improve. The river is very prominent here on the Eastern Shore. People use it for recreation like fishing and crabbing. Emily Ranson with Clean Water Action says for that river usage is going to be a major concern.
WMDT.com
Cambridge officer competes in Ironman race
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Over the weekend, Ironman held one of their races right here in Maryland. One of our local police officers, Private First Class Christine Lamonica of the Cambridge Police Department, competed in the race. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
firststateupdate.com
Rider Airlifted Upstate After Bethany Beach Motorcycle Crash Early Friday
Just before 2:45, Friday morning rescue crews from the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Sussex County medics, and Trooper 2 responded to Coastal Highway and Assawoman Street for reports of a motorcycle crash. First arriving reported a rider down in the median with serious injuries. Due to the serious nature...
Mini Cooper Destroyed By Early Morning Maryland Fire
A blaze that gutted a Mini Cooper in Maryland is under investigation, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal. In Talbot County, members of the St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department responded to Blueberry Acres Road shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, when a neighbor reported that the vehicle was up in flames.
WMDT.com
Cambridge wins on miraculous last-second touchdown
SALISBURY, Md. – Cambridge-South Dorchester played to the last second, and it paid off with a miracle touchdown as time expired, defeating Bennett 18-15. Bennett controlled possession of the ball while holding a 3-point lead, but fumbled the ball away in the final minute. With just four second remaining...
firststateupdate.com
Driver Succumbs After Striking Harrington-Area Home, Tree Friday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z acts on site plans
During its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved several site plans, including an expansion at Surfing Crab Restaurant and Bar, a new boat and RV storage area, and an amended amenities plan at one of the largest communities in Sussex County. The commission approved a...
WBOC
Disease Causing Deer Die-off in Wicomico, Worcester Counties
PITTSVILLE, Md. - In late summer, it's a sad, but not terribly unusual sight to see dead deer near ponds and lakes. "They get a really high temperature," said Jonathan Trudeau with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, describing the illness that these deer are getting. "So that's why you find them near water a lot of the time, because their temperature's spiking and they're trying to cool off."
