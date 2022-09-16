ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Person of interest in Coeur d’Alene homicide case dies by suicide

By Will Wixey
 3 days ago

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man who was a person of interest in a homicide case in Coeur d’Alene shot and killed himself on Wednesday.

On July 11, 2022, a 61-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was found dead inside his home. Police opened up a homicide investigation soon after.

During the investigation, detectives identified the victim’s son, Drew Brake, as a person of interest. Detectives contacted Brake several times during the investigation, including this week.

On Wednesday, detectives received a call from one of Brake’s family members saying they heard gunshots near Brake’s home. Deputies, officers, and the SWAT team responded to the scene.

Officers located Brake, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This incident remains under investigation.

