Las Vegas, NV

CCSD employee arrested on larceny, theft charges

By Mitch Kelly
 3 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Clark County School District Police have arrested an employee on theft and grand larceny charges after an investigation at Sierra Vista High School.

Roy Goodell was arrested on charges related to obtaining money under false pretense, theft, and grand larceny, police said.

The investigation at Sierra Vista took place in March of this year, according to a release from CCSD police.

Goodell was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

He has been employed in the district since 2002.

Comments / 4

Vincent Palmieri Jr.
3d ago

Let’s keep giving the corrupt cc SD more money I have been calling for civilian review board to monitor these idiots and nobody wants to listen

Reply
4
 

Public Safety
