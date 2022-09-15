Read full article on original website
Alleged serial killer charged with murders of 4 women 30 years after their bodies were found across St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The families of Brenda Pruitt, Sandra Little, Robyn Mihan and Donna Reitmeyer now know the identity of an alleged serial killer who put their bodies inside various containers and packages more than 30 years ago — and police are hoping to add the family of a yet-to-be-identified woman to that list.
Supporters rally for Paige Spears release from prison citing outdated sentencing guidelines
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The family of a St. Louis man sentenced to life in prison says a loophole in state law is keeping him behind bars. Paige Spears is a habitual felon sentenced to life in prison, but by all accounts he's been a model inmate. Spears...
1 injured after shooting Sunday morning on Ladue Road
LADUE, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting that police believe is domestic in nature. The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m., in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Ladue Road, Laude police said in a press release. According to police, the victim and...
Marijuana dispensaries damaged overnight in attempted robberies
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two more marijuana dispensaries were damaged in St. Louis County overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police said two Bloc dispensaries were damaged in attempted burglaries in Richmond Heights and Valley Park. A spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department said a burglary alarm at...
North County police co-op says department is dropping Pine Lawn over late payments
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The North County Police Cooperative will not be renewing its service agreement with Pine Lawn due to late payments from the city, the police chief said. In a letter sent to Pine Lawn city leaders on Tuesday, North County Co-op Chief John Buchannan said...
Prosecutor predicts Safe-T Act will lead to 'greatest jailbreak' in Madison County history
EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — Illinois will become the first state in the nation to end cash bail, through the Safe-T Act, on New Year's Day, and prosecutors have been among the loudest voices criticizing the move. "It's a complete revolution in how we have done, historically, criminal justice in America,...
St. Ann man left for dead after being struck by 2 cars in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — A St. Ann man was struck by two cars not far from his home. Now, investigators want to talk to one of those drivers who left the scene. Witnesses told investigators the deadly hit and run happened shortly after nine Tuesday night. Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
St. Ann man struck by 2 vehicles and killed while trying to cross road Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Ann man was killed after being struck by two cars while trying to cross a road Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Bryan Maide-Shead, 33. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Missouri Route 180, also...
I-Team: Former officer shares experience working undercover as dogfighter in Missouri, Illinois
HANLEY HILLS, Mo. — A high school football coach. And now an auto body shop worker. All are professions Terry Mills has seen moonlight as dogfighters during the more than a decade he has spent investigating the crime for the Missouri Highway Patrol and now the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Fire damages 4 homes in O'Fallon, Mo., no injuries reported
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A two-alarm fire damaged four homes in a St. Charles County neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The fire occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle in O'Fallon, Mo. The Wentzville Fire Protection District responded with other surrounding departments to the fire...
MetroLink train, vehicle involved in crash in Metro East
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — A crash involving a MetroLink train and vehicle has shut down MetroLink trains in the Metro East. The crash happened at 37th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Washington Park, according to a MetroLink spokesperson. MetroLink service in the area was stopped for a few...
Drivers struggle to find anti-theft equipment amid spike in Kia, Hyundai thefts
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Finding car clubs is harder than ever during a spike in Kia and Hyundai thefts across the country. Auto parts stores say finding anti-theft equipment is a game of supply and demand and urge customers to keep checking shelves. This past weekend, the North County Police Cooperative handed out nearly 300 car clubs that go across the steering wheel making it difficult to turn.
GOP candidate Eric Schmitt a no-show at Senate candidate forum in Missouri
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday — one notable for the absence of the race's clear frontrunner.
St. Louis County health dept. administering omicron-targeted COVID-19 booster
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County has received a shipment of the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters that target the still-dominant omicron variant and will begin distributing them Wednesday. In a briefing, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the county received a shipment of the boosters from...
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night across parts of the Bi-State region
ST. LOUIS — 1:25 AM Update: Severe thunderstorms are still moving across central Illinois and trying to move into Montgomery and Macoupin county by around 2 a.m. The main threat is large hail and gusty winds. The storms tend to weaken as they move southeast into the 5 On Your Side area. The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for our four northeastern counties.
Amazon workers in St. Charles County demand 'better pay, safer conditions'
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Workers at the Amazon fulfillment center in St. Charles County on Wednesday demanded higher pay and better working conditions, saying the e-commerce giant should share more of its profits with workers. Employees, however, stopped short of calling for a vote to unionize at the...
Tractor-trailer crashes, catches fire on I-44 west of Antire Road
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer traveling westbound on Interstate 44 west of Antire Road crashed Sunday morning, then caught fire. The tractor-trailer, belonging to Walmart, crashed into the median shortly before 9 a.m., according to William Stamberger, deputy chief of the Eureka Fire Protection District. The driver...
Ste. Genevieve High School receives high honor for inclusion efforts
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — Saint Genevieve High School’s gym erupted with cheers after the school community learned it was being recognized for its exceptional work in inclusivity on Friday. The school has been named a National Banner Unified Champion through Special Olympics Missouri Southeast. “Kids are involved. Kids...
Fire destroys Metro East oil change business
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed an oil change station in Belleville. The fire happened at Fast Oil Change Plus on Carlyle Avenue this morning. Everyone was able to get out of the fire safely, and no one was injured.
