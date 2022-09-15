ST. LOUIS — 1:25 AM Update: Severe thunderstorms are still moving across central Illinois and trying to move into Montgomery and Macoupin county by around 2 a.m. The main threat is large hail and gusty winds. The storms tend to weaken as they move southeast into the 5 On Your Side area. The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for our four northeastern counties.

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO