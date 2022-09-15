ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

5 On Your Side

Drivers struggle to find anti-theft equipment amid spike in Kia, Hyundai thefts

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Finding car clubs is harder than ever during a spike in Kia and Hyundai thefts across the country. Auto parts stores say finding anti-theft equipment is a game of supply and demand and urge customers to keep checking shelves. This past weekend, the North County Police Cooperative handed out nearly 300 car clubs that go across the steering wheel making it difficult to turn.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night across parts of the Bi-State region

ST. LOUIS — 1:25 AM Update: Severe thunderstorms are still moving across central Illinois and trying to move into Montgomery and Macoupin county by around 2 a.m. The main threat is large hail and gusty winds. The storms tend to weaken as they move southeast into the 5 On Your Side area. The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for our four northeastern counties.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Fire destroys Metro East oil change business

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed an oil change station in Belleville. The fire happened at Fast Oil Change Plus on Carlyle Avenue this morning. Everyone was able to get out of the fire safely, and no one was injured.
BELLEVILLE, IL
