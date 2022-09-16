ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Baby dies from injuries suffered in mom’s DUI crash

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgXnp_0hxMEvP600

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A woman’s 3-month old baby has died from injuries it suffered in a crash late last month, an accident police say was caused by the girl’s mom driving impaired.

The single-car crash happened August 29 th in North Las Vegas on Camino Al Norte south of Ann Road.

North Las Vegas Police say 24-year-old Kazjah Dillon was heading north on Camino al Norte when she lost control of her car and slammed into a sign. They then say she attempted to flee the scene with her kids, the three month old and a one-year-old in tow.

Dillon was found and arrested a short time later, and police believe impairment was a factor.

She’s charged with driving with a suspended license, hit and run, failure to secure her children in the required restraints and several motor vehicle infractions, including excessive speed and failure to maintain her lane.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Metro: Speed led to death of driver in north valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was speeding Saturday when he crashed into a pickup truck at a north valley intersection, killing its driver, Metro police said. Corey Clark, 20, was traveling south on North Decatur Boulevard at 4:17 p.m. at “a high rate of speed” in a 2015 BMW 328I when he struck a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado pickup, police said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Accidents
North Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Hit And Run#Traffic Accident
People

A Reporter Viciously Stabbed to Death and a Politician Arrested for Murder: Nobody 'Saw It Coming'

At the time he was killed, Jeff German was researching another potential story about Robert Telles In the tough world of Las Vegas politics, Jeff German had a reputation as an aggressive reporter who uncovered the truth, however difficult — and dangerous — it might be. The 69-year-old Las Vegas Review-Journal writer navigated the city's complicated inner workings for more than 30 years, fearlessly investigating wrongdoing. "He wasn't afraid to take on big issues in Las Vegas, his friend Thomas Pitaro tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "He was like...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox5 KVVU

Victim shoots attacker after struggle, Henderson police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 8:30 p.m. near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive Thursday evening. Police and fire crews responded to 200 Quest Park Street in reference to gunshots heard in the area. When emergency crews arrived police...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

5 shot at party in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that wounded five people attending a party in the northeast valley, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Marion Drive, which is north of East […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

5 shot after birthday party in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Five people were shot after a birthday party in Las Vegas early Sunday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard. LVMPD said a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
police1.com

Las Vegas PD uses social workers to tackle repeat DUI offenses

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is taking a new approach to help prevent repeat DUI offenses. As part of the voluntary program, officers and social workers visit the homes of individuals convicted of more than one DUI offense, according to 8 News Now. The officers and social workers then speak with individuals about personal struggles or factors that may be contributing to repeat offenses and offer the necessary support.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
505
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy