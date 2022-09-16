Baby dies from injuries suffered in mom’s DUI crash

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A woman’s 3-month old baby has died from injuries it suffered in a crash late last month, an accident police say was caused by the girl’s mom driving impaired.

The single-car crash happened August 29 th in North Las Vegas on Camino Al Norte south of Ann Road.

North Las Vegas Police say 24-year-old Kazjah Dillon was heading north on Camino al Norte when she lost control of her car and slammed into a sign. They then say she attempted to flee the scene with her kids, the three month old and a one-year-old in tow.

Dillon was found and arrested a short time later, and police believe impairment was a factor.

She’s charged with driving with a suspended license, hit and run, failure to secure her children in the required restraints and several motor vehicle infractions, including excessive speed and failure to maintain her lane.