Too much Sauce: One-on-one with Sauce Gardner

By Perry Sook
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite the loss in their opener to the Ravens, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner looked right at home in his debut. PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook caught up with the rookie about his first NFL game.

According to PFF, Sauce ranked eighth among all cornerbacks in the league, making two solo tackles, one pass breakup and allowing only one catch.

Sports
