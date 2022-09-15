Read full article on original website
Related
valleyrecord.com
Car bomb at a funeral, van fire at a church | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode: Leaders from Christ’s Church in Federal Way said an unknown arsonist torched one of their shuttle vans in yet another act of vandalism at the church; early data suggests the Restorative Community Pathways program can reduce recidivism among juveniles in King County compared to traditional prosecution; and Auburn police are looking for the suspect in a car bombing that took place during a funeral.
valleyrecord.com
Your diagnosis is devastating, but treatment doesn’t have to be.
Overlake Medical Center’s multidisciplinary clinic offers convenience, clarity to Washington breast cancer patients. Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis is devastating enough. Unfortunately, many patients also find the treatment and recovery process overwhelming, exhausting and hard to understand. Overlake Medical Center’s new multidisciplinary cancer clinic offers a better way.
Comments / 0