ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidernj.com

Burlington County Raises Over $300k at Cocktail Reception

Thursday, Burlington County Democratic Chairman Joe Andl and Vice Chairwoman Heather Cooper, together with Senate Majority Whip Troy Singleton (D-7) hosted an event at the Fitler Club in Philadelphia where they raised more than $300k for the benefit of Democratic campaigns throughout Burlington County. In his remarks, Senator Singleton thanked the participants and attendees which included members of several of South Jersey’s building trades, in attendance, and others who sent support but were unable to attend.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Julia Fahl Joins Archer Public Affairs as Director

William J. Caruso, Managing Director of Archer Public Affairs, announced today that Julia Fahl has joined the firm as a director. Fahl takes nearly two decades of service in federal, state and local government and politics, as well as her expertise representing clients’ interests across New Jersey. “We are...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
Edison, NJ
Government
City
Springfield Township, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
City
Edison, NJ
City
Lumberton, NJ
CBS New York

The Point: Mayor Adams on migrants, layoffs and terror threats

NEW YORK -- Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of New York City and says he's determined to "get stuff done."Adams made news during his exclusive interview with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer when he suggested cruise ships could house the thousands of migrants sent to New York City from Texas.Their conversation covered the arrival of migrants, the city's budget, potential for layoffs, congestion pricing and more. Watch it in the video player above. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation."  Exclamation PointIn a conversation only on CBS News New York, Marcia Kramer asked the mayor if he's concerned about terrorist groups targeting New York City and what he's doing about it. Point of ViewMarcia Kramer leads a panel discussion with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and Harry Siegel, a senior editor at The City, co-host of its FAQ NYC podcast and columnist at "The Daily News." Your PointWe want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing: 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security

With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Mayor#Democratic#Nj#Hillside#Council#Millennials For Nj Board
Jake Wells

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Daily News

The ‘getting stuff done’ mayor’s progress report: Assessing Eric Adams’ performance so far

I didn’t appreciate Mayor Adams releasing his 496-page Mayor’s Management Report for FY22 on a Friday afternoon, the traditional time for pols to dump information that they’d rather have people overlook, but I get it. There’s not much upside for any mayor in the annual reports, which have been required by the City Charter since the financial crisis of the late 1970s and are thorough enough ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Katz & Associates helps revitalize Totowa Square by securing new tenants

Katz & Associates’ Brian Katz and Amy Staats engaged to reposition Totowa Square, and were able to secure several national top-notch, big box tenants — taking the plaza from 57% vacancy to 97% occupied. Katz and Staats, exclusive leasing agents for Totowa Square, filled 137,500 square feet with...
TOTOWA, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Staten Island Advance

It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Hudson Reporter

Condemnation possible again for Bayonne Medical Center property

The Bayonne City Council is again considering using eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center amid a battle between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator CarePoint Health, over the landlord and property owner Hudson Regional Hospital, which also wants to operate the facility.
BAYONNE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy