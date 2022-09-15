Read full article on original website
Burlington County Raises Over $300k at Cocktail Reception
Thursday, Burlington County Democratic Chairman Joe Andl and Vice Chairwoman Heather Cooper, together with Senate Majority Whip Troy Singleton (D-7) hosted an event at the Fitler Club in Philadelphia where they raised more than $300k for the benefit of Democratic campaigns throughout Burlington County. In his remarks, Senator Singleton thanked the participants and attendees which included members of several of South Jersey’s building trades, in attendance, and others who sent support but were unable to attend.
Your Point: How is Mayor Adams doing?
We want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing.
Julia Fahl Joins Archer Public Affairs as Director
William J. Caruso, Managing Director of Archer Public Affairs, announced today that Julia Fahl has joined the firm as a director. Fahl takes nearly two decades of service in federal, state and local government and politics, as well as her expertise representing clients’ interests across New Jersey. “We are...
Mayor Eric Adams says NYC considering legal action against Texas in response to migrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the city is considering taking legal action against Texas over the busloads of migrants sent from the Lone Star State to the Big Apple. “Our legal team is looking at legal challenges we could do with Texas,” the Democrat told CBS...
New Jersey mayors, housing advocates clash on affordable housing solutions
Mayors and activists clashed on how to move forward with addressing the shortage of affordable housing in New Jersey. The post New Jersey mayors, housing advocates clash on affordable housing solutions appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
The Point: Mayor Adams on migrants, layoffs and terror threats
NEW YORK -- Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of New York City and says he's determined to "get stuff done."Adams made news during his exclusive interview with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer when he suggested cruise ships could house the thousands of migrants sent to New York City from Texas.Their conversation covered the arrival of migrants, the city's budget, potential for layoffs, congestion pricing and more. Watch it in the video player above. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Exclamation PointIn a conversation only on CBS News New York, Marcia Kramer asked the mayor if he's concerned about terrorist groups targeting New York City and what he's doing about it. Point of ViewMarcia Kramer leads a panel discussion with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and Harry Siegel, a senior editor at The City, co-host of its FAQ NYC podcast and columnist at "The Daily News." Your PointWe want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing:
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security
With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on ‘day one,’ rips Hochul’s cashless bail support: ‘Save this state’
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. “Democrats –...
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
The ‘getting stuff done’ mayor’s progress report: Assessing Eric Adams’ performance so far
I didn’t appreciate Mayor Adams releasing his 496-page Mayor’s Management Report for FY22 on a Friday afternoon, the traditional time for pols to dump information that they’d rather have people overlook, but I get it. There’s not much upside for any mayor in the annual reports, which have been required by the City Charter since the financial crisis of the late 1970s and are thorough enough ...
Katz & Associates helps revitalize Totowa Square by securing new tenants
Katz & Associates’ Brian Katz and Amy Staats engaged to reposition Totowa Square, and were able to secure several national top-notch, big box tenants — taking the plaza from 57% vacancy to 97% occupied. Katz and Staats, exclusive leasing agents for Totowa Square, filled 137,500 square feet with...
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
Condemnation possible again for Bayonne Medical Center property
The Bayonne City Council is again considering using eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center amid a battle between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator CarePoint Health, over the landlord and property owner Hudson Regional Hospital, which also wants to operate the facility.
NYC Republican Senate candidate slams borough he wants to represent: ‘I hate f—ing Brooklyn’
ALBANY — A Republican ex-cop running to represent parts of south Brooklyn in the state Senate prefers Cape Cod to Kensington. GOP hopeful Vito LaBella had some choice words for his home borough in a video posted online last year showing off a landscaping project at his Massachusetts summer house.
Forget plastic bags, New Jersey should ban these instead (Opinion)
We’ve been banning all the wrong things in NJ. The plastic bag ban has been a pain. Not being able to pump our own gas makes little to no sense. Maybe we should focus on something that would do some good for New Jerseyans. An interesting question was posted...
LETTER: ‘My dying wish’ is for Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large DeGise to resign
In a letter to the editor, Welcome Home Jersey City Co-Founder and Executive Director Alain Mentha, who is terminally ill with cancer, says his dying wish if for Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise to resign. My name is Alain Mentha. For the last 27 years, I have called Jersey City my home....
Ranking the drunkest cities in New Jersey. Bottoms up!
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Another Wave of Migrant Buses Arrives From Texas as System Struggles
Three more buses full of migrants from El Paso arrived at New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal early Saturday morning, and officials said they expected at least another three buses later in the day. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the first wave Saturday or...
Watch out for this con at NJ gas stations (Opinion)
It is a pretty common occurrence in urban areas either on the street or gas stations. Now it’s moved to the suburbs, especially here in New Jersey. Someone will approach you and tell you that they just need a couple of bucks for gas. The person will say they...
