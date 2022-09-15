Read full article on original website
kpic
Springfield teacher is awarded 'Teacher of the Year'
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A big moment for a local teacher. There was music, food and dancing for a Springfield man who was named teacher of the year Friday. Scott Crowell was awarded the 2023 title by the Lane Education Service District. Students and staff gathered at the Wildish Theater...
kpic
University of Oregon trustees approve land swap for new facility
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is one step closer to building a new indoor practice facility for athletes. Friday, the board of trustees passed a motion to swap some land with the City of Eugene to make it happen. Under the proposal, the University would get about...
oregontoday.net
RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19
ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
kpic
Coach Dan Lanning is getting used to unique game traditions
EUGENE, Ore. — Every school in the nation has their unique quirks and challenges. For some it may be the recruiting footprint or the fan bases expectations. One unique thing at Oregon is the playing 'Shout’ after the third quarter. Lanning experienced it last Saturday and at the spring game. But today’s extra jubilant celebration might have had some unintended consequences with BYU converting a long third down right after.
klcc.org
Holiday Farm Fire salvage becomes sore spot as Weyerhaeuser strike goes into third day
One of the strike sites for Oregon is Weyerhaeuser’s Timberland Main Office on Franklin Boulevard in Eugene. This morning, roughly a dozen picketers were there, as the third day of the strike began. Among the union members calling for a more robust wage and benefits package outside was Tom...
kpic
Protest in Cottage Grove over police use of force
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — An investigation has been opened into the use of force by police in Cottage Grove during an arrest. On Saturday, a number of people demonstrated outside city hall. It was on September 1st that Bookmine owner Gail Hoelzle called for a wellness check on 26-year-old...
saturdaydownsouth.com
BYU delivers classy gesture to Oregon to honor player who passed away
BYU contributed a touching gesture to Oregon before their game on Saturday, as the Cougars placed a bouquet of flowers by the 4-yard line in memory of Ducks tight end Spencer Webb. Webb was set to enter his fifth season with the Ducks, and was going to wear uniform No....
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
KDRV
Bureau of Land Management Medford District revises public land closures as Rum Creek Fire activity decreases
GALICE, Ore-- Thanks to progress made by firefighters on the Rum Creek Fire, the Bureau of Land Management Grants Pass Field Office is reopening some areas of public lands near the Rum Creek Fire. The closure area is bound to the north by the Rogue River and Lower Grave Creek...
klcc.org
Oregon becomes first state to receive fed's approval on Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services
Governor Kate Brown is applauding her state becoming the first to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services. Brown pointed to the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) program run by the White Bird Clinic in Eugene, whose teams work to de-escalate difficult situations, and help people in crisis find essential support services.
kezi.com
Home made for disabled child and family now for sale
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield family is trying to pay forward a huge act of kindness after they were on the receiving end of it more than 15 years ago. In 2007, the community rallied behind the Reynolds family and helped build a home on Lomond Avenue for them and their son, who had a disability. Their son has since passed and they're moving on, but they want to make sure another family can benefit from their blessing.
kezi.com
Eugene 7-Eleven employee helps deliver a baby during shift
EUGENE, Ore. -- From pumping gas for customers to checking them out at the counter, 7-Eleven employee Karin Warren does a little bit of everything. She works the graveyard shift at the location on Highway 99 and Roosevelt Boulevard in Eugene, also known as four corners. She enjoys helping customers...
oregontoday.net
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
KDRV
ODF & others offer reward for Prospect area arson investigations
PROSPECT, Ore-- A reward of $1,500 is being offered by the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, and others, for information leading to an arrest following several fires determined to be arson in northeastern Jackson County this fire season. The reward is being offered by the Rogue Forest Protective Association...
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
KCBY
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
KTVL
Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County
Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
kezi.com
Renovation on Washington Jefferson Park begins
EUGENE, Ore. -- After several months of preparation, work on Washington Jefferson Park that city officials say will repair and improve infrastructure has begun. The city of Eugene says contractors began repairing the park’s irrigation system on September 12, including replacing broken parts, sprinkler heads and damaged water lines. Once they’re done, lighting fixtures and wiring will be replaced. After that, topsoil will be removed and replaced as needed, then seeded with new grass. Eugene officials estimate an average of three inches of topsoil will have to be replaced across the area being restored to due compacted debris including needles. Work is currently ongoing between the railroad tracks and west Fifth Avenue, according to officials.
kpic
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team seized over 15,000 marijuana plants in Tiller
TILLER, Ore. — On August 30, 2022, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, also known as DINT, put out a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana operation. The operation occurred in the remote timber area in Tiller, Oregon. Officials say, during the execution of the warrant, detectives seized and...
Oregon Ducks move into top 20 of polls after beating BYU
The Oregon Ducks are back in the top 20 after beating BYU. The Ducks (2-1) are No. 15 with 593 points in the AP poll and No. 18 with 468 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 41-20 win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 25 with 89 points and No. 24 with 197 points last week, respectively.
