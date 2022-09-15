Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New JerseyTravel MavenSussex County, NJ
Morristown Man Battling Glaucoma Implanted Microscopic Stents to Prevent BlindnessMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes suffer first road defeat, fall 2-0 to No. 4 RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
This New Jersey Hike Leads to an Abandoned GraveyardTravel MavenRockaway, NJ
Related
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to Woodstock Academy (CT) - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Woodstock Academy of Connecticut, 3-2, at the Mainline High School Jamboree in Downingtown, Penn. Jesus de la Torre scored the tie-breaking goal in the 60th minute for Woodstock...
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta
There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan wins close game against Hunterdon Central
Antione Hinton scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Bridgewater-Raritan a 14-7 win over Hunterdon Central on the road in Flemington. The touchdown came off of a big 26-yard carry by Joe Spirra. Bridgewater’s Dane Sorensen intercepted pass in Red Devils territory on Central’s previous drive.
Football: Wayne Hills takes big lead early against North Bergen
Tyler Demikoff threw three touchdowns and Matt Quagliana caught two of them as Wayne Hills downed North Bergen, 40-6, in North Bergen. Demikoff completed 9-of-14 passes for 202 yards. He connected with Quagliana for scores in the air of 18-and-25-yards. Adam Khachane caught a 57-yard touchdown as well. Nick Hogan,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
H.S. football’s 10 biggest stories and other can’t-miss moments from Week 3
Friday night was a big one in Essex County for a couple old William Paterson University teammates from the early 1980s, Bloomfield head coach Mike Carter and Barringer head coach Dave McCombs. Carter earned his 135th career win that evening as his Bengals edged Livingston, 33-26, and McCombs picked up...
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep football recovers, holds off No. 14 Delbarton in final seconds
St. Peter’s Prep might have been jolted when it had a 19-point lead disappear on Friday night. But rather than let the sudden shift in momentum overwhelm them, the Marauders, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, bounced back and left Caven Point with a win. Champ Long’s third...
Field hockey’s biggest notes and takeaways from Week 1
We’re entering the second full week of the 2022 season. Week 1 supplied plenty of noteworthy results and performances.
Brody Zauner’s legacy lives on at Allentown through new scholarship fund
There are a lot of ways you can describe Brody Zauner, and what he accomplished in his short time on Earth. I would describe him as a very good soccer player, a willing SAT student under my tutelage, a co-worker–Zauner was a Digital Accounts Manager for New Jersey Advance Media when he passed away this summer, and I also worked with him for one season (2012) at the Field of Terror–and maybe most of all, a friend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greg Schiano updates Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt, Noah Vedral’s injury statuses for Big Ten opener vs. Iowa
Rutgers quarterbacks Gavin Wimsatt and Noah Vedral will be game-time decisions for the Scarlet Knights’ Big Ten opener against Iowa on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. “It’s kind of unsettling, you have two quarterbacks that are game-time decisions,” Schiano said. “Thank goodness Evan (Simon) is healthy. ......
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Cubs release N.J. native after he clears waivers
So much for Sweet Home Chicago. The Cubs released infielder Frank Schwindel Sunday after he cleared waivers. He had been designated for assignment on Saturday. Per MLB.com:. Schwindel burst onto the scene for the Cubs in 2021 (1.002 OPS in 56 games), but struggled this season (.635 OPS in 75 games) and was recently playing at Triple-A.
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates picked 6th in Big East, Dan Hurley expects ‘street fight,’ Shaheen Holloway targets top recruits
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trio Of Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Bergen, Passaic
Three Mega Millions tickets good for $10,000 a piece were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties. The tickets from the Friday, Sept. 16 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn which were: 15, 30, 35, 38, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
Son of ex-Giants QB, Super Bowl champion to start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers will face a quarterback with a familiar name on Saturday. Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s clash at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
John Sterling commits to calling Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s historic home runs
There are some exciting games coming up for the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge. And longtime Yankees play-by-play announcer John Sterling wants to be a part of them. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Yankees let veteran pitcher go into free agency
Ryan Weber is gone, but there’s probably a good chance he’ll be back. For the third time this season, the Yankees have watched the veteran right-handed pitcher head into free agency Monday. They re-signed him each of the last two times he became a free agent.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0