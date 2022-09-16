‘Pushy’ scammers knocking on Lawrence doors, police say

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department issued a warning to residents on Thursday regarding reports of scammers in the area.

According to the LKPD, scammers are knocking on doors and pretending to be ADT Security workers. Residents who have reported suspicious activity told police that the scammers are “very pushy” and ask homeowners if they have cameras, what kind of lock systems they have and request to do a walk through of the home.

Thankfully, so far, no crimes have occurred because people have not allowed them in, but we suspect many more have been contacted than have reported the activity. If you’ve seen these people, we’d like to know about it. Give us a call. LKPD statement

The LKPD went on to say that legitimate companies have employees in marked cars with business cards or some other way to show they are actual representatives of their business.

