kpic
Students help cleanup downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Friday morning, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics put on gloves, grabbed trash bags, and went to help out. They started by the school on Main Street. Then walked all the way around to 'F' Street, picking up trash along the way. They split...
kpic
Protest in Cottage Grove over police use of force
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — An investigation has been opened into the use of force by police in Cottage Grove during an arrest. On Saturday, a number of people demonstrated outside city hall. It was on September 1st that Bookmine owner Gail Hoelzle called for a wellness check on 26-year-old...
kpic
University of Oregon trustees approve land swap for new facility
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is one step closer to building a new indoor practice facility for athletes. Friday, the board of trustees passed a motion to swap some land with the City of Eugene to make it happen. Under the proposal, the University would get about...
kpic
University of Oregon condemns student actions for offensive chant
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is apologizing after video surfaced of an offensive chant coming from the student section during Saturday's Oregon game against BYU. The UO student section was yelling an offensive chant against Mormons during the game. Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented on the video late Saturday night saying:
kpic
Springfield teacher is awarded 'Teacher of the Year'
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A big moment for a local teacher. There was music, food and dancing for a Springfield man who was named teacher of the year Friday. Scott Crowell was awarded the 2023 title by the Lane Education Service District. Students and staff gathered at the Wildish Theater...
kpic
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
kpic
Roseburg man arrested after armed stand-off with police on Stewart Parkway Bridge
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police took an armed subject into custody after an hour long standoff that closed the Stewart Parkway Bridge Saturday, September 17. At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Roseburg police officers saw a white 2018 Nissan Sentra commit several traffic violations, including nearly hitting two pedestrians as it sped through a stop sign.rt.
kpic
Coach Dan Lanning is getting used to unique game traditions
EUGENE, Ore. — Every school in the nation has their unique quirks and challenges. For some it may be the recruiting footprint or the fan bases expectations. One unique thing at Oregon is the playing 'Shout’ after the third quarter. Lanning experienced it last Saturday and at the spring game. But today’s extra jubilant celebration might have had some unintended consequences with BYU converting a long third down right after.
kpic
Ducks defeat #12 BYU in non-conference finale
EUGENE, Ore. — A shoutout to KVAL sports reporter extraordinaire Erin Slinde, who spent her 25th birthday covering Oregon's game at Autzen Stadium Saturday against BYU. The last time BYU came to Eugene, Slinde wasn't even born yet. That was back in 1990. Oregon won that matchup against a...
