Bartlett quarterback wins fan vote for player of the week
The voters have spoken. And they have chosen Bartlett’s Braylen Ragland as The Daily Memphian’s high school football player of the week for Week 4.
Ragland, a senior who is committed to Georgia State, garnered 46 percent of this week’s vote after showing his vast array of skills in last week’s victory over Lausanne. He completed 7 of 13 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns while running for 72 more as the Panthers upended the then-No. 1 team in Daily Memphian Power 15, 42-31.
The victory moved Bartlett (3-1) up to fifth in the Power 15 ahead of Friday’s Region 8-6A showdown at third-ranked Germantown (4-0).
Tristian Johnson of CBHS placed second with 28 percent of the total after a dominating defensive performance in a 44-0 victory over White Station. He recorded nine tackles (six for lost yardage), two sacks, recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and blocked a field goal as the Brothers improved to 2-2.
Collierville quarterback Aidan Glover was third followed by Houston’s Brock Vice, Jamarion Dowell of Covington and Christopher Thomas of DeSoto Central.
A new round of voting begins Monday.
Comments / 0