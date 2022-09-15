Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HS Football schedule for Week 4: Sept 22-24, 2022
The New Jersey high school football season is rolling on and Week 4 is upon us. With state championships this season, it is already nearly the mid-point of the regular season. Below check out the schedule for Week 4, games of Sept. 22-24. Thursday, Sep. 22. BIG CENTRAL. Watchung Hills...
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to Woodstock Academy (CT) - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Woodstock Academy of Connecticut, 3-2, at the Mainline High School Jamboree in Downingtown, Penn. Jesus de la Torre scored the tie-breaking goal in the 60th minute for Woodstock...
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta
There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan wins close game against Hunterdon Central
Antione Hinton scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Bridgewater-Raritan a 14-7 win over Hunterdon Central on the road in Flemington. The touchdown came off of a big 26-yard carry by Joe Spirra. Bridgewater’s Dane Sorensen intercepted pass in Red Devils territory on Central’s previous drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne Valley gets revenge for 39-point postseason loss in emotional home win over West Essex
The Wayne Valley football team had a list entering the 2022 season. West Essex was on top of that list in big bold letters. After a miserable 3-7 year last season that ended with a 42-3 loss to West Essex in the first round of the North 1, Group 3 Tournament, Wayne Valley did not look like it belonged on the same field as West Essex -- a perennial North Jersey power -- just 11 months ago.
Girls soccer: Can’t-miss games across New Jersey this week, Sept. 19-24
This season has been filled with unbelievable finishes and season-alerting wins. Now, it’s time to turn the page to this week and look at a new set of must-see games, including a few Top 20 showdowns. Check out the list below to see some of the best games to keep an eye on.
Football: Dawud finds endzone thrice as No. 20 North Brunswick rolls past Old Bridge
Zahmir Dawud scored three rushing touchdowns to help North Brunswick, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, take a 33-7 win over Old Bridge, in North Brunswick. Dawud ran in a 49-yard touchdown in the opening quarter to help North Brunswick (3-0) take a 26-7 lead into the half. Franke...
Football: Iona Prep (NY) defeats No. 2 Don Bosco Prep in a close one
Don Bosco , No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, suffered a narrow defeat to Iona Prep (NY) in what turned out to be a high scoring game, being edged out 42-35 in Ramsey. Don Bosco opened up the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown from Logan Bush until Iona Prep responded with a 97-yard kickoff return to tie the game at 7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillipsburg football remains unbeaten by overwhelming North Hunterdon in 4th quarter
Phillipsburg football hosts North Hunterdon on Sept. 16, 2022 — The last dramatic shift in momentum belonged to thePhillipsburg High School football team during its home opener on Friday night. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Latest NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Who’s looking good after Week 3
We’ve already reached mid-September of 2022 high school football season in New Jersey as the weeks are flying by fast. The second high school United Power Rankings were released on Sunday following all Week 3 games. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index....
Washington Township High appoints its 2022 Homecoming Court
A dozen seniors have been chosen for the 2022 Washington Township High School Homecoming Court and will be introduced at the school’s homecoming festivities on Friday, Oct. 21. Appointed to the court are Abby Aguilar, Ava Franco, Maggie Hunt, Kathryn Kim, Sophia McCrea, Lily Molnar, Charlotte Moule, Isabella Nelli,...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HS Football Week 3 statewide statistical leaders: Who set the pace around N.J.?
It was a big weekend of high school football action around the state of New Jersey and there were plenty of stellar statistical performances. Below check out the leaders in nine different categories on offense, defense and special teams.
Brody Zauner’s legacy lives on at Allentown through new scholarship fund
There are a lot of ways you can describe Brody Zauner, and what he accomplished in his short time on Earth. I would describe him as a very good soccer player, a willing SAT student under my tutelage, a co-worker–Zauner was a Digital Accounts Manager for New Jersey Advance Media when he passed away this summer, and I also worked with him for one season (2012) at the Field of Terror–and maybe most of all, a friend.
Devils’ Jack Hughes on Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason, coach Lindy Ruff, Luke Hughes, more
Jack Hughes had an eventful summer. The 21-year-old star Devils center spent time in Michigan with brothers Quinn –– a defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks –– and Luke –– New Jersey’s No. 4 pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. While in Michigan, the Hughes family played competitive golf matches and relaxed –– which was the perfect way to unwind ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates picked 6th in Big East, Dan Hurley expects ‘street fight,’ Shaheen Holloway targets top recruits
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0