MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman. Corey Raikes, 27, will be arraigned Monday. On June 10, police responded to Bell Street and Hall Street in Manchester and found a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound. Police said she had been hit by a bullet that came through the wall into her home.It became clear that the bullet came from a particular apartment but when officers went there to investigate, everyone in the apartment barricaded themselves inside, according to police. Eventually the SWAT team got in, and the five people there, including...

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO