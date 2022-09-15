Read full article on original website
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Woman accused of yelling slurs, smashing neighbor’s windows is latest in string of hate-based crimes near Boston, DA says
A Winthrop woman is set to be arraigned Monday on charges in relation with a weekend incident in which she’s accused of destroying her neighbor’s property — smashing their windows — and yelling racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, of Winthrop, is charged with violating a person’s...
WCVB
Winthrop, Massachusetts, woman faces civil rights charges after alleged racist tirade, vandalism
WINTHROP, Mass. — A Winthrop, Massachusetts, woman faced civil rights charges and malicious destruction of property charges on Monday after a racist tirade, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday after she allegedly vandalized a neighbor’s vehicle, smashed a neighbor’s window...
NECN
Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident
A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
NECN
2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police
Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
Christopher Hood, neo-Nazi group NSC-131 leader, to represent himself in alleged drag queen story hour fight
Christopher Hood, the leader of a Massachusetts chapter of neo-Naz group NSC-131, decided Monday morning to represent himself in court as he faces charges stemming from an alleged fight over the summer outside a drag queen story hour. Hood has pleaded not guilty to charges of affray, or two or...
‘A deplorable assault’: Aiyoub Alsallak accused of yelling homophobic slurs at two men before assaulting one on MBTA platform
A Boston man accused of yelling homophobic slurs at two men before assaulting one was arraigned Friday in the South Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges, officials said. Aiyoub Aslsallak, 29, was charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
WCVB
Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say
BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
WCVB
Man charged in connection with violent attack inside MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges in connection with a Labor Day attack on the MBTA Andrew Station platform. The attack left one man with head injuries. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Aiyoub Alsallak, 29,...
‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
29-Year-Old Boston Man Charged In Homophobic Beating At MBTA Station: DA
A 29-year-old Boston man faces civil rights and assault charges after authorities said he attacked a caused a man head injuries during a beating earlier this month at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak is accused of shouting homophobic slurs at two men at Andrew Station platform on Sept. 5 just...
WCVB
Two boys arrested for armed robbery at Jamaica Plain convenience store
BOSTON — Two teenage boys are facing multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Boston police said the robbery at 71 Day St. happened at about 7:50 p.m. Friday. Responding officers spotted the two boys running from the store toward Round Hill Street and quickly apprehended them.
Federal Judge Sends North Andover Man to Prison for Stealing Social Security Number
A 38-year-old North Andover man was sentenced last Wednesday to a year and a half in prison for fraudulently using someone else’s Social Security number. Angel Manuel German Familia was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. German Familia is subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. German Familia pleaded guilty On May 31 to two counts of false representation of Social Security number.
People report being hit by projectiles in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night. Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side. At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
whdh.com
‘Enough is enough!’ Jamaica Plain shop owner locks alleged teen thieves in store during armed robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt at a Jamaica Plain corner store, where the owner said her quick thinking help trap several of the suspects for a time. The owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of...
Man charged in shooting that injured pregnant woman in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman. Corey Raikes, 27, will be arraigned Monday. On June 10, police responded to Bell Street and Hall Street in Manchester and found a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound. Police said she had been hit by a bullet that came through the wall into her home.It became clear that the bullet came from a particular apartment but when officers went there to investigate, everyone in the apartment barricaded themselves inside, according to police. Eventually the SWAT team got in, and the five people there, including...
nbcboston.com
Protesters Confronted By Counter-Protesters Outside Boston Children's Hospital
A handful of protesters showed up outside Boston Children's Hospital on Sunday as the hospital continues to be targeted by far-right activists over its treatment of transgender youth. Carrying signs that said "children cannot consent to puberty blockers" and "children are never born in the wrong body," the anti-trans protesters...
Union: Guard at Shirley prison attacked by inmate ‘improving ever so slightly’
SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley is slowly recovering from an attack by an inmate last month. According to the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, Matthew Tidman is still on life support at a local hospital after the inmate beat him several times with a piece of gym equipment Aug. 31. ...
Memorial grows after death of 2 teens in Attleboro
Police have so far only identified the victims as two male teenagers from Attleboro.
NECN
Arrest Made in Roslindale Stabbing
Boston police have made an arrest in a serious stabbing in Roslindale Wednesday. Kenneth Edwards, 37, was arrested after the stabbing on Marion Street Wednesday afternoon. Police said Edwards was found on Marion Street with blood on his clothing. The victim was found down the street with multiple stab wounds....
liveboston617.org
Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
