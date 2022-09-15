Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Due to demand, Jerry Seinfeld announces second Richmond show
Tickets will go on sale on September 23. They can be purchased online, by phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at the Altria Box Office.
'This is for everybody:' Richmond VegFest returns to Byrd Park
The two nonprofits, Vegan Action and the Vegetarian Society of Richmond, teamed up to put on the festival.
Love pushes Virginia mom to run with her son: 'How do you not do this for him?'
Kim and Woody Michaux have a goal to run half marathons in all 50 states. The mother and son have completed 24 races in under four years.
Richmond police chief receives text that officers 'maybe' stopped mass shooting
Two days following a press conference in which Police Chief Gerald Smith announced officers thwarted the alleged attack, CBS 6 filed a request for communication records.
Tickets go on sale soon for Harry Connick Jr.’s Holiday Celebration in Richmond
Get an early start to your holiday celebration with a performance from award-winning performance Harry Connick Jr. at the Altria Theater this November.
rvahub.com
Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt Returns for a Spooky Good Time
Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt makes its return beginning Saturday, September 24 and it’s bigger and scarier than ever, with six mazes, five scare zones and new live shows, along with hundreds of monsters roaming the midways. During the nighttime event, guests can also get their adrenaline fix on more than 20 rides, including Twisted Timbers, IntimidatorTM 305 and Dominator, as fog and darkness blanket the park. The Great Pumpkin Fest also returns September 24 with family-friendly daytime Halloween fun in Planet Snoopy.
NBC12
Former Virginia ABC employee pleads guilty in liquor leak case
A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority employee pleaded guilty to a felony computer trespassing charge after he was implicated in an unusual scheme to sell agency inventory data to buyers looking for early intel on which stores would have hard-to-find bottles of bourbon, ABC officials announced Monday. Edgar Smith...
tourcounsel.com
Richmond, Virginia 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)
One of the oldest cities in the States, Richmond has been the capital of Virginia since 1780. It is packed with interesting and impressive historical monuments, many related to its role in the American Civil War. Situated on the banks of the James River, its quaint streets boast stunning pre-war...
styleweekly.com
You’re Very Richmond If … call for submissions extended
Good people, we need your help! As part of Style Weekly's 40th anniversary year, we're bringing back a popular feature from the early days called "You're Very Richmond If ... " and we want your submissions for publication. If you know anything about Richmond, you know that locals are proud...
NBC12
168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back for annual fun for all Virginians!. The fair is a 10-day event kicking off Friday, Sept. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2, with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.
thecollegianur.com
Here's how to get the updated COVID-19 booster on and off campus
The University of Richmond is planning to have a vaccine clinic from noon to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the Robins Center, said Sunni Brown, director of media and public relations. Updated COVID-19 boosters became available on Sept. 14 through the Richmond and Henrico health districts. UR encourages but...
Dominion customers: The extra $15 you’re paying every month will continue
The increase Dominion Energy customers have seen in their bills over the summer is now semi-permanent.
Two dead after boats collide during bass fishing tournament in Virginia
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Police have recovered two bodies after two boats collided on Lake Chesdin near Dinwiddie. Law enforcement officials are investigating what caused two boats to collide Saturday afternoon, according to WRIC-TV. Dive teams recovered the bodies around 4:45 p.m., Virginia’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries...
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
NBC12
Dominion Energy Charity Classic announces tournament players
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Golfers Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron and Vijay Singh have been officially committed to play in the 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Langer is a 2017 and 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic champion. He is ranked No. 8 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings and is a six-time cup champion. Langer was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002. His 2021 victory at the Charity Classic made him the oldest winner in PGA TOUR Champions history at 64. He has 43 victories, the second-most all-time wins on the Champions Tour.
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
NBC12
City inspects businesses to curb Shockoe Bottom violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shockoe Bottom employees like Zack love to make people feel good, which is why he says he wants the bad actors out so the customers he serves keep coming back. “Come on down! Everybody is taking care of their customers. That’s our job,” Zack said. “We...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
I-64 West clear after Henrico crash
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 182.5, just past the Skipwith Road overpass. The center lane and right lane are both currently closed, as well as the right shoulder.
NBC12
Disabled tractor-trailer closes Henrico road
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A disabled tractor-trailer impacted traffic on a Henrico roadway on Monday. Police said Route 60 east would be closed for several hours due to a disabled tractor-trailer. Pictures of the tractor-trailer show that it appeared bent in the middle. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes.
