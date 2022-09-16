ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Cancels Upcoming NYC Trip In Light of Queen Elizabeth's Death

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Prince William is staying put in England. Earlier this year, the father-of-three announced he would be flying to New York City to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Wednesday, September 21, but it's been revealed that he's canceled his trip in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's passing.

The visit would have marked his first time in America in eight years.

While the matriarch will be laid to rest on Sunday, September 19, the Manhattan event still falls within the official mourning period, which doesn't conclude until seven days after the funeral. The summit acts as a countdown event for the Earthshot Prize, an awards ceremony that honors those working to better the environment.

The dad-of-two, 40, was scheduled to meet with finalists and last year's Earthshot Prize winners in addition to making a speech. Other notable attendees set to appear include Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett and Bill Gates.

There's still a good chance that William will attend the actual awards, which takes place in Boston this December. His wife, Kate Middleton, is expected to be by his side.

"In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA, where we’ll award the next five winners of the prize," he shared in a Twitter video earlier this summer. "And we will be doing it right here in Boston," added Red Sox player Xander Bogaerts.

The Prince of Wales created Earthshot in 2020 in hopes of bringing more awareness to climate change.

"I have seen some amazing places and some amazing people who are doing incredible work," he stated. "I think this sort of prize needs to be highlighting those individuals, give them a profile to present their solutions and show people we can actually fix this stuff. Ultimately, I want my children's future to be better than we currently have at the moment."

As OK! previously shared, William, as well as his brother, Prince Harry, are having a tough time in the aftermath of the Queen's death.

"This is such an intensely difficult time for the princes. They both adored their grandma and it will take some time to process the reality of her passing," shared the source. "There’s still this horrendous sense of loss and emptiness thinking that she’ll no longer be around. [They] console themselves with the fact she’s at peace with their grandfather in heaven and watching over them and in their hearts forever."

For more on the late monarch, tune into the latest episode of the critically acclaimed podcast, "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.

