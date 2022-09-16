ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Sam Smith cuts a dapper figure as they cradle a plastic pigeon at the star-studded Harris Reed show during London Fashion week

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sam Smith accessorised their London Fashion Week ensemble with a plastic pigeon at the Harris Reed show on Thursday night.

The award-winning artist, 29, who changed their pronouns to 'they/them' in 2019, dressed to impress in a smart black and grey number, cradling the unusual accessory which they told Instagram fans was named Martin.

The star rocked a light shirt dress which cascaded to their knees and added a large dark blazer over the top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zh9gp_0hxMCXLM00
Unique: Sam Smith seemed in high spirits as they cradled a plastic pigeon while posing for photos at the Harris Reed show during London Fashion week on Thursday

They wore a pair of coordinated trousers, turned up at the ends revealing a towering pair of black boots.

Sam completed the ensemble for the event with a simple gold chain necklace and matching drop earrings.

The singer was joined by German singer and songwriter Kim Petras, 30, who flashed her midriff in a black bra and flared trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KD5je_0hxMCXLM00
Bold: The award-winning artist, 29, who changed their pronouns to 'they/them' in 2019, dressed to impress in a smart black and grey number
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AUOo_0hxMCXLM00
Looking good: The star rocked a light shirt dress which cascaded to their knees and added a large dark blazer over the top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dVPW_0hxMCXLM00
Dressed to impress: They wore a pair of coordinated trousers, turned up at the ends revealing a towering pair of black boots

She added a cropped blazer which boasted a white lace train and fell to the floor draping behind her as she posed for snaps.

The singer wowed in an eye catching palette of makeup as she donned a crisp white eye shadow and blushed cheeks.

The pair were all smiles as they sat on the front row next to one another pouting and holding up a peace sign.

Kim took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of Sam holding the toy pigeon on their lap.

He said: 'This is Martin, I called it Kevin but it's Martin.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I7QgQ_0hxMCXLM00
Chic: The singer was joined by German singer and songwriter Kim Petras, 30, who flashed her midriff in a black bra and flared trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVWqh_0hxMCXLM00
High spirits: She added a cropped blazer which donned a white lace train which fell to the floor and draped behind her as she posed for snaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o31F3_0hxMCXLM00
Chic: The singer wowed in an eye catching palette of makeup as she donned a crisp white eye shadow and blushed cheeks

The singers were later joined for photos by the British-American fashion designer Harris Reed, 25, who opted for an all black outfit with a bold red thick winged eye liner and coordinated hair.

Harris has dressed everyone from Harry Styles to Emma Watson and Florence Pugh. He is known for his gender fluid designs, which can be worn by men and women.

Meanwhile actress Yasmin Finney, 19, looked sensational in a crisp white cold shoulder mini dress which featured a sheer lace detailing over the top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341nEj_0hxMCXLM00
'This is Martin': Kim took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of Sam holding the toy pigeon on his lap and can be heard saying: 'This is Martin, I called it Kevin but it's Martin'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvHzs_0hxMCXLM00
 Posing up a storm: The pair were all smiles as they sat on the front row next to one another pouting and holding up a peace sign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1aVS_0hxMCXLM00
Pals: The singers were joined by the British-American fashion designer Harris Reed, 25, who opted for an all black outfit with a bold red thick winged eye liner and coordinated hair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rN5L_0hxMCXLM00
Amazing: Harris has dressed everyone from Harry Styles to Emma Watson and Florence Pugh. He is known for his gender fluid designs, which can be worn by men and women
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EA0l_0hxMCXLM00
Glam: Meanwhile actress Yasmin Finney, 19, looked sensational in a crisp white cold shoulder mini dress which featured a sheer lace detailing over the top

The Doctor Who star styled her luxurious tresses in their natural curls as she allowed the train of her outfit to fall perfectly around her.

Taking to the stage to perform at the event was Adam Lambert, 40, who wore a dramatic blazer with huge shoulder pads and a long train.

The American star rocked a pair of wide legged trousers and buttoned the jacket up revealing a silver pendant necklace around his neck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1f7R_0hxMCXLM00
Stylish: The Doctor Who star styled her luxurious tresses in their natural curls as she allowed the train of her outfit to fall perfectly around her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yxZV_0hxMCXLM00
Wow: Taking to the stage to perform at the event was Adam Lambert, 40, who wore a dramatic blazer with huge shoulder pads and a long train
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bycz_0hxMCXLM00
Showtime: The American star rocked a pair of wide legged trousers and buttoned the jacket up revealing a silver pendant necklace around his neck

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer don racy mini dresses at London Fashion Week ahead of the Queen’s funeral

Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer put on glamorous displays as they attended the David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week. The twins, 29, attended the event on Sunday in eye catching cutout mini dresses as they posed for the cameras while sat on the front row ahead of the Queen's funeral.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Kim Petras
Daily Mail

A King's grief: Emotional Charles is watched by concerned Princess Anne as they walk behind their mother's coffin at state funeral for the Queen - and new monarch appears to wipe away a tear as she is laid to rest

King Charles III was visibly emotional and appeared to wipe away a tear as he made his way inside Westminster Abbey alongside a concerned Princess Anne for the Queen's state funeral. Charles, dressed in military uniform, was teary-eyed as he mournfully watched his mother's coffin carried into the church for...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Camilla's Cinderella moment: Queen Consort reveals she accidentally put on odd shoes on the morning of her wedding to King Charles - prompting Her late Majesty to laugh

The Queen Consort has revealed an amusing anecdote from the day she married King Charles - revealing Her Majesty's sense of humour. Speaking on a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla, 75, who wed Charles, 73, in 2005, described how the Queen saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on the big day on April 9 that year.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Leader' Prince William embraced his role as the 'future king' while Harry was lost in quiet emotion and Zara Tindall offered a 'supportive presence' at the vigil, body language expert claims

Prince William was the 'clear leader' of the group and proved himself as a 'future king' as he joined his cousins to mourn their grandmother at a vigil on Saturday night, a body language expert has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, joined the Queen's other seven grandchildren to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fashion Week#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#American Fashion#Pigeon#German#British
Daily Mail

Bizarre moment Tracy Grimshaw suggests grief-stricken King Charles, 73, is so 'exhausted' by the Queen's 'long' funeral march he needs a NAP in the car while riding behind his mother's coffin

Tracy Grimshaw made a bizarre suggestion that King Charles, 73, must have been so 'exhausted' following the Queen's funeral that he may have had a 'nap in the car' while on route to his mother's burial. The veteran journalist was co-hosting Nine's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral with Peter...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Royal staff left 'fuming' over celebrities and MPs using priority lanes to see the Queen's coffin while many loyal members of the Royal Household were not able to get an opportunity to go

Junior members of the royal household have been left ‘upset and disappointed’ at not being able to see the Queen lying in state. Her staff say it is a ‘kick in stomach’ that MPs have been allowed to jump ahead of the queue – and take four guests with them – when many of those who served her loyally for years have not even been able to pay their respects.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Lady Louise Windsor, 18, pays tribute to her grandmother the Queen and their shared love of horses with a silver necklace as she takes part in the vigil

Lady Louise Windsor appeared to make a sweet nod to the Queen during a vigil at Westminster Hall this evening, donning a necklace with a horse pendant. Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren arrived in Westminster just before 6pm where they held the first-of-its-kind vigil to pay their respects to the late monarch, who died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Insensitive to the point of insulting': Michael Sheen criticises King Charles for visiting Wales on Owain Glyndŵr day - the proclamation date of last 'rebel' native Prince of Wales

Michael Sheen has said the King and Queen Consort's recent visit to Wales could be seen as 'insensitive to the point of insulting'. King Charles III, 73, and Camilla, 75, completed their four nations tour with a stop in the country yesterday with a visit to Cardiff. But according to...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He's on the severe side which even shocked me!' Marnie Simpson reveals son Oax, four months, has skull disorder and is 'unable to move his head left' due to position in womb

Marnie Simpson has revealed her son Oax has been diagnosed with Torticollis, a skull muscular disorder which causes the head to tilt. The former Geordie Shore star, 30, wrote in a lengthy Sunday Instagram post that she was 'shocked' to learn the four-month-old's condition was 'severe', adding that he is currently having physio appointments and will soon get a helmet fitted.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A nod to her 'Papa': The Queen paid tribute to her father King George VI by wearing aquamarine and diamond brooches he gave her for her 18th birthday in a portrait released by the Royal Family on the eve of her funeral

The Royal Family has released a never-seen-before portrait of Her Majesty The Queen on the eve of her funeral. It was taken at Windsor Castle in May earlier this year with the Queen flashing a beaming smile while wearing some of her favourite jewellery. Her late Majesty was wearing a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

606K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy