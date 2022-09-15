Two past champions are beaten as the semifinal matches are set in the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship

TOWN OF ERIN – The semifinals of the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship are set following the conclusion of two rounds of matches Thursday at Erin Hills.

The national championship, which began with 264 of the best amateurs the country aged 25 years and older on Sept. 10, was supposed to conclude on this sunny day about 45 miles northwest of Milwaukee. But heavy rains washed out play Sunday and delayed much of it Monday, forcing the United States Golf Association and the players to scramble, stacking stroke play rounds and multiple matches in the same days while rearranging flights and hotel stays.

The group of four who have managed that, along with their opponents, the best thus far to advance to the semifinals Friday morning are Bryce Hanstad, Hugh Foley, Matthew McClean and Josh Persons.

Persons joked that it has felt like the tournament has lasted a month and McClean laughed when he realized he didn’t know what day it was – so this Mid-Am has been as much about making putts as it has been mental and physical endurance.

“I think it's almost just kind of a numbing feeling being exhausted,” said Hanstad, who plays out of Edina, Minnesota. “It's almost tough to muster up a little bit of nerves, but they still seem to creep through.”

Foley and Hanstad will square off at 7 a.m. in the upper half of the bracket and McClean and Persons will duel beginning at 7:15 a.m. in the lower half.

The start of the 36-hole championship match will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The conclusion of the championship match will be Saturday morning, starting at 7 a.m. before public golfers fill the course.

The winner will earn exemptions into:

The next 10 U.S. Mid-Amateurs

2023 U.S. Open

2023 and 2024 U.S. Amateurs

2023 Amateur in England

2023 Masters Tournament*

* a traditional invitation has been given since 1989.

Persons knocked out two previous tournament winners to reach the semifinals on Thursday, besting defending champion Stewart Hagestad, 1-up, in the morning and 2014 champ Scott Harvey in 21 holes in the afternoon quarterfinal.

“I know who those guys are, right?” Persons said. “They’re both great players. They’re big names in the game, in the amateur game. But it is what it is – they have to put a tee in the ground just like I do. So I just kind of hit and see what happens.”

Persons played collegiately at the University of Minnesota and won a Canadian Tour event in 2014. He teed it up in 15 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2015 and was reinstated as an amateur since 2018.

Hanstad advanced by beating Andrew Paysse in 19 holes. Hanstad got off to a hot start in the match and raced to a 3-up lead in the first four holes, but Paysse tied it up by the time they reached the 10th tee box. Paysse, the brother-in-law of 2022 Masters champion and current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, got to 1-up with a par on the 16th hole but he bogeyed 17 and 18 to let Hanstad back into the match. Paysse then doubled No. 1 and Hanstad won with a bogey.

McClean survived a playoff in the round of 16 and then bested Scott Turner 2 & 1 in the quarterfinal. McClean has played all over the globe this year and began the week ranked as 120th ranked amateur in the world. He has played not only in his home country of the Republic of Ireland but also in South Africa, England, Scotland, Slovakia, Spain and France.

McClean has been traveling with countryman Hugh Foley, who beat Chad Wilfong 1-up to also advance to the semifinals on the other side of the bracket. Foley topped Ryan Gutowski 5 & 3 earlier in the day.

“Now, the hills around here make it tougher on you physically, but I'm quite used to it,” Foley said of the amount of golf being played. “I've played something like 25 matches this year, 36 (holes) a day. It takes a lot of getting used to, I think. Your feet start hurting, but you just keep going.”

Foley also comes in on a bit of a roll, with back-to-back victories at the North of Ireland’s Men’s Amateur Open and then the South of Ireland Men’s Amateur Open and a second-place finish at the Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship.

“I didn't know what to expect coming over,” Foley said. “Just free wheel. Just keep going. Don't tighten up, just keep loose, and just – I just feel used to it. I lost in the final of the Irish Amateur a couple weeks ago, so I've got to know not to get ahead of myself and just keep playing hole by hole. It feels comfortable.”

Defending champ Hagestad ousted

Hagestad, the 8th ranked amateur player in the world and defending tournament champion, was bested on the final hole of his round of 16 match against Persons.

“I just didn't play well enough to win, and that sucks for me, but he played great, and he's really good, so good luck to him,” Hagestad said.

Hagestad was vying to become the third player to win back-to-back U.S. Mid-Amateur titles and the third to capture at least three.

Hagestad never led in the match, falling one hole behind on four different occasions before falling 2-down with just five to play. He rallied with par on the 14th hole and a birdie on the 15th to even the match, but he bogeyed No. 18 while Persons parred it.

That left Harvey as the only former tournament champ in the field, as he bested 2021 runner-up Mark Costanza 3 & 2 to advance to the quarterfinals with birdies on No. 15 and 16.

“Made a 25, 30-footer on two, another probably 35-footer on three,” Harvey said. “You know, just crazy stuff. Then hit a couple 5-irons really close, maybe five and six I think it was. I don't know. Honestly I just look up and good things are happening right now. It's just weird.”

Heading into Thursday morning’s round of 16 matches, there was no hotter golfer than James Leow. The 25-year-old Arizona State graduate had not lost a hole in his previous two matches and was a cumulative 9-under par in just 23 holes of play.

He continued to play well in his duel with Turner, opening the match with a birdie on the first hole. But and then adding a birdie on the seventh to go 1-up.

But it was Turner who turned it on from there, with birdies on No. 8 and No. 9 to flip the match and go 1-up. Leow slipped and bogeyed No. 10 and Turner birdied No. 11 and suddenly was 3-up. Each player parred holes 12-14 before Turner closed it out with a birdie on No. 15 to win 4-up.

The match between McClean and Brad Nurski featured a couple of oddities, as McClean lost a hole because his caddie took a ride on a golf cart between holes and Nurski lost a hole because he hit the wrong ball.

Fittingly, the match went to a playoff with McClean winning on the 20th hole of play.