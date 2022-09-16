Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Apex Legends Nerfs Pay-to-Win Skin
An Apex Legends update released earlier in the week kicked off a new event with plenty of cosmetics for players to pine after, but this same update also nerfed what's often regarded as the best weapon skin in the game: The Flatline's Heat Sink skin. Aside from simply looking better than pretty much any other weapon skin it's put next to, the Heat Sink also had superb iron sights which players felt gave them a competitive edge when using it. It's that exact feature, however, which has now been nerfed.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 'Oni' Operator: How to Get
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hiro "Oni" Watanabe Operator and Weapon Blueprint make up an exclusive set of in-game items that can be rewarded to PlayStation players for free. Here's how to claim it and what's included. Modern Warfare 2 'Oni' Operator: How to Get. As announced during...
Apex Legends Prey Collection Event Arrives Sept. 20
Apex Legends is seeing another collection event themed around the hunter and its prey. Players will be ecstatic to learn they can unlock Loba's heirloom as well. But the 24 new cosmetics and heirloom aren't the only things on the docket. Respawn Entertainment also introduced a new game mode called Gun Run.
The Massive GTA 6 Leak Has Fans Losing Their Minds
To say that fans have been waiting a long time for "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be an understatement. Although "GTA 5" continues to rake in sales and "GTA Online" has been a smash success thanks to numerous content updates, longtime fans of Rockstar Games' beloved crime series have been keeping their eyes out for something new for years now. Every couple of months, it seems like "GTA" fans have been reaching for any signs of a new game, coming up with different theories about what the new game could entail. Now, thanks to a massive leak of footage from the nest game in the series, it's clear that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is closer than ever before.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
Warzone 2.0 Adds Water Combat
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be offering players more environments for combat, including water areas. Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Weapons: Full List
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new weapon arsenal is shaping up. Outside of the Riot Shield, all of the included weapons are said to able to be modified in the game's all-new Gunsmith. Here is the full list of weapons that will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
Gamespot
Fortnite Exotic And Mythic Weapons In Chapter 3 Season 4: All Locations And Prices
Fortnite's quite long summer season has finally come to an end, and Chapter 3, Season 4, dubbed Paradise, is infecting the island with a physics-defying chrome substance. But while some things are always changing, there's one thing you can always count on: powerful Exotic and Mythic weapons that you can buy from an NPC or take by force from a boss enemy.
Are There Loadouts in Warzone 2.0?
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 was officially revealed during the Call of Duty: Next event Thursday and with that reveal also came unique variations on the Warzone experience, such as the surprising removal of weapon loadouts. On Thursday, fans of the popular Call of Duty franchise were given a first...
4 Best Heroes to Pair With Kiriko in Overwatch 2
Armed with details of the newest addition to the hero roster, we've identified the four best heroes to pair with Kiriko in Overwatch 2. In a PvP game where your team's performance is largely dependent both on which Heroes are played and on counter-picking based on your opponent's team build, knowing how to enhance your teammates' strengths and buttress their weaknesses is oft the key to victory.
Is the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack Worth it?
If you've been playing Overwatch lately in anticipation for its successor, you've likely wondered: Is the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack Worth it?. That little black box on the menu screen may look tantalizing enough with a premium Season 1 battle pass that fast-tracks your access to play new heroes. The $39.99 price may be less attractive, albeit awarding a 2000-coin chunk of change and fleet of new legendary, and epic skins. Taking the pros and cons of the preorder bundle into account, we're here to answer the question:
dotesports.com
All new POIs and changes to Fortnite’s map in Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite‘s battle royale is a constantly evolving experience, with new maps and content being added to the game all the time. Part of the appeal for players is that they can frequently log back into the game and find a whole variety of new content to explore. As part of the Chapter Three, season four update, Epic Games has changed its map once again.
How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2
Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith Revealed
Hours away from the franchise's upcoming showcase event, Call of Duty: Next, Activision officially unveiled the revamped Gunsmith debuting in Modern Warfare II. Aside from simply confirming that the series will be returning to a five-attachment max system, it appears the new offering will present an all-new system for players to learn. From Platforms and Receivers, to Weapon Vaults and more, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith.
Apex Legend Crypto Receives Fan-Made Rework
Since his initial release, Crypto has consistently been one of the least popular characters in Apex Legends. Despite having an interesting hacker design, Crypto is seen as weak in the current meta and fairly disengaged from fights as a result of his control over his drone. In attempts to improve...
dotesports.com
Big TFT buffs and nerfs set stage for 7.5 Uncharted Realms 12.18 patch
A large number of big Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 balance changes are slated to occur within Patch 12.18, dropped during the Patch Rundown by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu. The Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update had its ups and...
How to Unlock More Weapons in Metal: Hellsinger
Unlocking more powerful weapons in the rhythm-blasting FPS Metal: Hellsinger is a principal part of the fun.
