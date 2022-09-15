Delicious superfoods you should add to your diet this fall and their health benefits

It’s never too early or too late to start changing your eating habits , and if you are in the mood to change things a bit, here are some nutrient-rich foods that can help you adopt a healthier lifestyle one delicious meal at a time.

Start with adding some eggplant to your diet. This purple fruit is known for being high in nasunin and chlorogenic acid, giving you lots of nutrients and helping protect your brain.

Butternut squash is a great option if you are looking to have a healthier skin, also improving your eyesight and helping you maintain healthy bones.

Looking for a boost in your immune system? Broccoli rabe is rich in zinc, and while it has a bitter flavor sometimes, it is recommended to boil it in water first before including it in your recipes.

Pomegranate is not only delicious, but it also has beneficial properties, protecting your heart and helping circulatory health.

Another flavorful fruit is cranberry, which is another fall favorite that contains anti-inflammatory properties, defending your body against prostate and breast cancers, boosting bladder health in the process.

Another not so popular vegetable is leek, however this is a perfect ingredient for many recipes, including potato leek soup, mushroom leek pizza, spinach leek stuffed mushrooms, leek bread pudding, among others.