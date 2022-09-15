Unsupervised Oklahoma County jail inmate raped handcuffed woman during booking, DA says

After having his mugshot taken and being fingerprinted last July, a new inmate at the Oklahoma County jail simply walked away from the booking area and raped another inmate awaiting her release, prosecutors allege.

Danta Ramone Thomas, 44, of Oklahoma City, was charged Thursday with first-degree rape.

Prosecutors allege in the case that the victim was handcuffed to a bar attached to a jail wall and "unable to escape his presence."

"This is another example of the jail trust failing to protect those who they are responsible to care for," District Attorney David Prater said.

"The video in the receiving area clearly depicts the victim being handcuffed to a wall — for possibly several hours," Prater said. "The suspect, after being booked in, is left unhandcuffed and unsupervised and has full and complete access to the victim.

"There is no one, no one, on the trust's staff present or supervising the inmates in the receiving area. And they had not been checking on the victim while she had been handcuffed to the wall."

A jail investigator reported in a court affidavit that Thomas was told to stand with his back against the wall and wait for the other inmates to be processed.

"Inmate Thomas disregarded these instructions and walked away from the area," the investigator wrote. "He walked down the hallway toward the old medical screening area, where the ... (victim) was sitting, handcuffed to a bar.

"The entire incident was recorded on the Jail's video surveillance system."

That video shows Thomas walking away at 12:34 a.m. July 19, according to the court affidavit. The sexual assault begins about three minutes later.

“We deeply regret the harm that was suffered in this situation," the jail's administrator, Greg Williams, said Thursday after the charge was filed.

"We have used it as an opportunity to evaluate and update our operations, as well as to remind our staff of the critical importance of following procedures at all times. We also have an ongoing internal investigation on the actions of the detention officer during this incident.”

The administrator said the assault stopped when a detention officer spotted Thomas and placed him in handcuffs.

The victim can be seen in the video trying to get away, the investigator wrote in the affidavit. At one point she is able to turn to her right and squat down, preventing her attacker from resuming after he had paused to look down the hallway.

Thomas had been jailed in July over assault accusations, records show.

The trust took over operations of the troubled jail just west of downtown Oklahoma City on July 1, 2020. It has come under fire because of jail deaths and a number of highly publicized incidents.

The state's multicounty grand jury has been looking into the deaths and other issues at the jail. The latest death was Sunday.