Cold Case: Still no arrest in case of missing Georgia woman whose remains were found in 2013

GEORGIA (WRBL) – In September 2009, a Georgia woman was reported missing from her Brantley County home, with her remains being found nearly four years later, in July 2013.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the death of Dawn Angela “Angel” McCarty has been ruled a homicide, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery 13 years later, with details about what really happened to her never coming to light.

McCarty was 36-years-old when she was reported missing on Sept. 29, 2009. She had last been seen a week before, when she left her home on Sept. 23, 2009.

Close to four years would go by before human remains would be discovered on July 30, 2013. The remains, which were discovered in a wooded area off Highway 110 in Brantley County, would be identified as those of McCarty.

GBI officials said McCarty’s death has been ruled a homicide due to “the suspicious details surrounding her disappearance and the location of where McCarty’s remains were recovered.”

But the questions still remain: How did McCarty die? and Who is responsible for killing her?

Anyone with information on this case should contact the GBI’s Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198, the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office at 912-462-6141, or the Waycross Police Department at 912-287-2921

