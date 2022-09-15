ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

just stop
3d ago

People refusing to debate with idiots is not a threat to democracy. There’s also nothing unconstitutional or even bizarre about requiring a photo ID to vote. We are practically the only voting country that doesn’t require it categorically. This is the most stupid article I have ever seen and I have seen some doozies

Patricia
3d ago

First we ARE NOT a democracy. We ARE a Republic. Democracy is basically mob rule or majority rule, a republic is a protection for the minority of people from the tyranny of the majority. Also a republic is a representative form of government instead of just the strongest forcing their views and beliefs onto the rest because they have the majority. Now free speech is a constitutional right of this Republic which means each individual has the right to speak up, speak out and disagree with anything. Disagreeing does not mean threats or destruction to this REPUBLIC, it literally is one of the foundations of our government. Second ID’s are literally needed EVERYWHERE in our society, so to say they are a threat or racist is implying that buying liquor with ID is racist, going on a plane with ID is a threat to democracy, or getting welfare with ID is racist and a threat to democracy. Do you see how stupid that sounds? It is also completely condescending to believe people can’t get an ID!

Aaron Jarrett
3d ago

You do realize voting as you say is voting for Socialism? How anyone can support that plus supporting all the riots of 2020 and watch the depression coming if the demorats aren't stopped from spending trillions more on other countries but saying F the people in America. We can Save America VOTE RED in November

