NC police release redacted call during fatal stabbing at high school

By Jason O. Boyd, Cheyenne Pagan, Claire Curry
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police have released 26 minutes of redacted audio from the 911 call and further conversations after the stabbing incident that happened at Northside High School on Sept. 1.

The 26-minute , 25-second audio has a number of blank areas that indicate the audio has been removed.

Man killed in Elm-Eugene Street hit-and-run identified: GPD

It does mention that assistance was needed at the school but does not have the specifics of the incident. The audio does mention the incident happened on the second floor of the school near the media center.

A student was killed in the stabbing. Another student was injured and a teacher suffered an injury trying to break up the actions of the students.

Jacksonville police arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

The students’ names have not been released because they are minors.

Northside High School
