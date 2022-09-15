Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experienceAlex RosadoPortland, ME
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Related
WPFO
Apple orchards celebrate Maine Apple Sunday
CUMBERLAND (WGME) - Orchards all around the state are celebrating Maine apple growers Sunday. The 22nd Annual Maine Apple Sunday had dozens of orchards around the state taking part. We visited Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchard in Cumberland. The orchard has more than 1,000 apple trees on their property. Although...
WPFO
Hannaford to open second Scarborough location in old Shaw's building
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Hannaford is set to open a second location in the town of Scarborough. The new supermarket and pharmacy will be at 417 Payne Road, which is the address of the Shaw's store that is closing Wednesday. Hannaford expects construction to start in early 2023. The store itself...
WPFO
Maine gas prices fall to national average
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices in Maine keep going down. Gas was $3.59 Monday at the Citgo in Augusta on Western Avenue. This is below the current average in Maine, which according to AAA, now stands at $3.67 for a gallon of regular. This is down about $0.10 from a...
WPFO
Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
USPS hopes new package sorting machine in Scarborough helps holiday season
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Sending gifts this holiday season should be a little easier, thanks to a new high-tech sorting machine at the postal service's distribution building in Scarborough. The postal service says they wanted to get these machines in place before the busy holiday shipping season. The plant manager says...
WPFO
Democratic socialist group refutes city's cost estimate for Portland ballot proposals
PORTLAND (WGME)-- More than a dozen questions and proposals headed to Portland voters this November could cost $6.5 million, if they all pass. That could mean tax payers are left footing the bill. Proponents for some of the measures say the assessment is purely political. The estimate was released late...
WPFO
Irish Navy vessel 'LE James Joyce' arrives in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Irish Navy vessel "LE James Joyce" has arrived in Portland for a weekend visit. The U.S. Coast Guard says the ship will be open to the public to tour. You can stop by Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WPFO
Maine leaders celebrate 20th 'Blue Mass'
PORTLAND (WGME) - A tradition that began two decades ago, the Sunday after we remember the terrorist attacks on September 11th, people of all faiths and backgrounds come together to honor the sacrifices made by our first responders. "The first responders firefighters, EMS, and police officers of all levels," said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Lewiston woman hopes to raise awareness during Sickle Cell Awareness Month
LEWISTON (WGME) -- September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and one Lewiston resident is trying to get the word out. Phyllis Rand has volunteered with the American Red Cross for over 13 years, deploying around the country to help with disaster relief. In October of 2021, she says she donated...
WPFO
Woman dies after falling 30 feet from Scarborough cliff walk
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- The Scarborough Police Department says a woman has died after falling about 30 feet from a cliff walk Monday. Police say the woman fell around 10:24 a.m. after a fence she had been leaning on broke. Fifty-four-year-old Romona Gowens of Georgia was taken to Maine Medical Center...
WPFO
Poland man "seriously" injured in motorcycle crash Saturday
AUBURN (WGME) - A Poland man is in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash this afternoon in Auburn. Police say they responded to the single vehicle crash on Youngs Corner Road shortly before 4 p.m. They say he was speeding when he missed a turn and went off the...
WPFO
Wanted: Lewiston police search for man allegedly involved in Oxford Street shooting
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says it is actively searching for a man allegedly involved in a shooting on Oxford Street Thursday. Police are looking for 30-year-old Gerald Brandon Burnsworth. Burnsworth is still considered to be armed. If you have any information, please call the Lewiston Police Department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Maine State Police investigate death of 2-year-old
NAPLES (WGME) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was struck in the driveway of a home in Naples. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, police got a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Right after the call, the Naples...
WPFO
Portland Sea Dogs to play first playoff game since 2014 Tuesday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Tuesday, the Portland Sea Dogs will play in their first playoff game since 2014. The Sea Dogs will take on the Somerset Patriots in a best-of-three divisional championship beginning Tuesday night at Hadlock Field. Games 2, and if needed, Game 3 will be played in Somerset...
WPFO
Jury selection begins in trial of man charged with Gardiner murder
GARDINER (WGME) -- Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing one man and seriously injuring another in Gardiner. Dylan Ketcham is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January of 2020. Johnson was shot in the head and later...
Comments / 0