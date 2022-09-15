ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WPFO

Apple orchards celebrate Maine Apple Sunday

CUMBERLAND (WGME) - Orchards all around the state are celebrating Maine apple growers Sunday. The 22nd Annual Maine Apple Sunday had dozens of orchards around the state taking part. We visited Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchard in Cumberland. The orchard has more than 1,000 apple trees on their property. Although...
CUMBERLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine gas prices fall to national average

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices in Maine keep going down. Gas was $3.59 Monday at the Citgo in Augusta on Western Avenue. This is below the current average in Maine, which according to AAA, now stands at $3.67 for a gallon of regular. This is down about $0.10 from a...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Irish Navy vessel 'LE James Joyce' arrives in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Irish Navy vessel "LE James Joyce" has arrived in Portland for a weekend visit. The U.S. Coast Guard says the ship will be open to the public to tour. You can stop by Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine leaders celebrate 20th 'Blue Mass'

PORTLAND (WGME) - A tradition that began two decades ago, the Sunday after we remember the terrorist attacks on September 11th, people of all faiths and backgrounds come together to honor the sacrifices made by our first responders. "The first responders firefighters, EMS, and police officers of all levels," said...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Woman dies after falling 30 feet from Scarborough cliff walk

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- The Scarborough Police Department says a woman has died after falling about 30 feet from a cliff walk Monday. Police say the woman fell around 10:24 a.m. after a fence she had been leaning on broke. Fifty-four-year-old Romona Gowens of Georgia was taken to Maine Medical Center...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Poland man "seriously" injured in motorcycle crash Saturday

AUBURN (WGME) - A Poland man is in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash this afternoon in Auburn. Police say they responded to the single vehicle crash on Youngs Corner Road shortly before 4 p.m. They say he was speeding when he missed a turn and went off the...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Maine State Police investigate death of 2-year-old

NAPLES (WGME) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was struck in the driveway of a home in Naples. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, police got a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Right after the call, the Naples...
NAPLES, ME
WPFO

Portland Sea Dogs to play first playoff game since 2014 Tuesday

PORTLAND (WGME) – Tuesday, the Portland Sea Dogs will play in their first playoff game since 2014. The Sea Dogs will take on the Somerset Patriots in a best-of-three divisional championship beginning Tuesday night at Hadlock Field. Games 2, and if needed, Game 3 will be played in Somerset...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Jury selection begins in trial of man charged with Gardiner murder

GARDINER (WGME) -- Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing one man and seriously injuring another in Gardiner. Dylan Ketcham is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January of 2020. Johnson was shot in the head and later...
GARDINER, ME

