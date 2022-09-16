Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Nationwide labor shortage leads Columbia restaurants to increase pay, add benefits
Motor Supply Co. Bistro Chef Wes Fulmer used to struggle each week to make sure everyone on his staff got enough hours. Now, he struggles with a different problem — finding enough people to fill the schedule. More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants across the nation...
Columbia Jubilee brings together commerce, cuisine and community
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music, food, and history came together in Columbia on Saturday at the annual Jubilee Festival to celebrate Black history and culture in the city. Program organizer Sherard Shekese Duvall said community, commerce, and cuisine are each part of the making of the festival. “It’s a celebration...
Work begins on Sumter Opera House expansion
SUMTER, S.C. — "Downtown is kind of the heart of a city because downtown can say a lot about the city as a whole," Sumter Downtown Development Coordinator Leigh Newman shared. "Anything you have to bring people downtown - businesses, restaurants, art - that’s just what we’re working on to get people downtown."
wach.com
Local church robbed of A/C units
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
All Richland Two schools back to normal operations as search ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. — All Richland Two schools are now back to normal operations after going into additional security protocols for about two hours Monday. The district sent a statement to all parents just before 2 p.m. saying that the situation that triggered their precautionary response had ended. Around noon,...
Discussions to improve South Carolina academic performance continue
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to recovery will be no easy task for South Carolina schools hoping to improve student achievement in key areas like reading and math. Recently-released data from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) shows scores from last school year where more than 50 percent of third through eighth graders did not meet state standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and more than 60 percent didn't meet state standards in math.
New trailer to provide showers and washing machines for homeless in Kershaw County
CAMDEN, S.C. — What might look like a trailer for some is a room that will provide people experiencing homelessness with a place to shower and clean their clothes. "We've been waiting for 6 months for the trailer," says Angie Shirley, Street Outreach Coordinator for United Way of Kershaw County.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Allied Air in Orangeburg – Hosts OpExChange in Plant Visit: Operational Excellence and Continued Growth
Allied Air Enterprises in Orangeburg is experiencing huge growth. In 2019, they added 405,000 square feet of warehouse space to their facility. This made the remaining 660,000 square feet available for both growth and optimization of their manufacturing operations. In the last two years, this enabled them to introduce their upgraded Lennox Air Handler product line. While introducing this line, they made concerted efforts to incorporate flow manufacturing principles into the operation.
Former Denmark mayor Elona Carolyn Davis dies
Denmark native and former mayor Elona Carolyn Davis has died, she was 80 years old.
Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center
A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
etxview.com
'You are worth his effort': French named 2022 Orangeburg Citizen of Year
The Rev. Jerry French sat with his mouth agape in total shock before getting emotional at being named the Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg's Citizen of the Year. French was caught by surprise after being thrust into the spotlight to receive an award presented to individuals who make significant impacts to the community's well-being.
Santee Indian Tribe returns with 9th annual Pow Wow
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe is having its first pow wow in three years this Saturday. The pow wow is a 10 year tradition started by former chief Randy Crummie, who died of COVID last spring. “It’s like a family reunion. That’s what a pow wow...
Columbia Star
FOLKS ABOUT TOWN
Kiosha Boyles has been named director of marketing and communications at Richland Library. United Way of the Midlands welcomes its new members and executive committee of the 2022-2023 Board of Directors. New members of the board include Peyton Bryant, Tanya Butts, Glen Caulk, Shannon Eichelberger, Kristin Scott, Nicole Scott, and Thomas Tafel. Roslyn Clark Artis, J.D., Ed.D., will serve as this year’s board chair; Scott Graves will serve as vice chair and nominating and governance committee chair; Kevin Lindler will serve as treasurer and finance committee chair. Rounding out the executive committee are Tim Arnold, Tod Augsburger, Michael R. Brenan, Janet L. Car l son, R. Jason Caskey, Baron R. Davis, Ph.D., Bill Harmon, Liz McCary, Brittany Owen, Nicole B. Scot t , and Jason Wolfe.
coladaily.com
12th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Market returns this weekend to State Farmers Market
Anyone looking for the ultimate fall crafts and arts event this weekend should stop by the 12th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Market Extravaganza. The event is being held at the South Carolina State Farmers Market South Farmers Shed, located at 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. The Midlands Crafters Association...
Decision to visit a second store leads woman to $300,000 lottery prize
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said her decision to visit a second store to buy a lottery ticket led to her winning $300,000. The Kingstree woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she was at the grocery store recently and made the decision to buy her lottery ticket next door, at Busy Corner #3 in Kingstree, instead of purchasing one from the store she was already visiting.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
The Post and Courier
Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?
COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
Columbia Greek festival returns after break
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2020, the Columbia Greek festival had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later in 2021, the festival was converted to a drive-thru format. On Thursday, the festival kicked off to pre-pandemic operations. It takes place at the Holy trinity Greek Orthodox...
Local synagogue prepares for Rosh Hashanah, hosts 'Shofar Factory'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rosh Hashanah begins on Sept. 25, marking the Jewish New Year and the beginning of several Hebrew holidays that will be celebrated around the world - and here in the Midlands. In preparation, around 100 members of The Chabad - Aleph House came together to create...
