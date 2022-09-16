Kiosha Boyles has been named director of marketing and communications at Richland Library. United Way of the Midlands welcomes its new members and executive committee of the 2022-2023 Board of Directors. New members of the board include Peyton Bryant, Tanya Butts, Glen Caulk, Shannon Eichelberger, Kristin Scott, Nicole Scott, and Thomas Tafel. Roslyn Clark Artis, J.D., Ed.D., will serve as this year’s board chair; Scott Graves will serve as vice chair and nominating and governance committee chair; Kevin Lindler will serve as treasurer and finance committee chair. Rounding out the executive committee are Tim Arnold, Tod Augsburger, Michael R. Brenan, Janet L. Car l son, R. Jason Caskey, Baron R. Davis, Ph.D., Bill Harmon, Liz McCary, Brittany Owen, Nicole B. Scot t , and Jason Wolfe.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO