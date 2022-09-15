ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Comments / 1

presspublications.com

Joel Mazur is the new city administrator in Oregon

Oregon City Council on Monday approved the appointment of a new City Administrator, Joel Mazur, effective Oct. 10. The previous Administrator, Michael Beazley, announced his retirement earlier this year. Mazur’s annual salary will be $152,000, Mayor Mike Seferian said at the meeting. “We started the search for city administrator...
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
GIBSONBURG, OH
WTOL 11

TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Coy Road closure in Oregon to to reopen Sept. 30, Oct. 28

OREGON, Ohio — The closures of Coy Road in Oregon, Ohio, south and north of Navarre Avenue are expected to reopen on Sept. 30 and Oct. 28, respectively. The reopening north of Navarre Avenue includes the replacement of the existing bridge over Amolsch Ditch, the city of Oregon said in a press release.
OREGON, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was rescued from the Maumee River on Friday night. According to TFRD, a call for a water rescue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man was spotted hanging onto a boat. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Guilty pleas entered in death of Braylen Noble

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dajnae Cox, the mother of the three-year-old that died in an apartment complex pool in 2020, has entered an Alford plea for attempted child endangerment and obstructing justice. In court Monday, prosecutors said that the statement that Braylen Nobel fell out a window was a total...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
