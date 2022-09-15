Read full article on original website
A school-based support program coming to Ohio could benefit Lucas County students
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has declared a national state of emergency in children's mental health. As a result, the Ohio non-profit, Prevention Action Alliance, is launching a new pilot program that could impact students in Lucas County. It's no secret the pandemic has...
Small bump in COVID-19 cases pushes Lucas County into red designation
TOLEDO, Ohio — After weeks of watching neighboring counties go red on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 transmission map, Lucas County residents saw the same thing happen this week. But those same counties that were previously experiencing that red designation now have returned to yellow,...
Wood County Vietnam vet honored by Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran is being recognized for his charitable work for local children. Wood County native Steve Arnold is going to be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. Arnold is a Vietnam veteran, but the honor isn’t solely based on military service.
Wander the Warehouse District shows off 8 downtown Toledo historic sites, part of revitalization of city
TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo's Warehouse District has a rich history which continues to play a powerful role in the city's current revitalization. It showcased eight sites during the Wander the Warehouse District tours on Sunday. Toledo Warehouse District Association President Joe Marck and his team put on the...
presspublications.com
Joel Mazur is the new city administrator in Oregon
Oregon City Council on Monday approved the appointment of a new City Administrator, Joel Mazur, effective Oct. 10. The previous Administrator, Michael Beazley, announced his retirement earlier this year. Mazur’s annual salary will be $152,000, Mayor Mike Seferian said at the meeting. “We started the search for city administrator...
13abc.com
An increase in COVID hospitalizations raises concerns for county health officials
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Health Department reports a drop in cases over the past three weeks, from over 25,000 to under 21,000. Meanwhile, hospitalizations are up from around 500 last week to 626 this week. Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says it’s a topic that should be on everyone’s...
13abc.com
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
Lucas County moves into 'high' COVID-19 community level Thursday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County moved into a "high" community level for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC. Multiple precautions are recommended by the CDC for counties with high community levels, including:. Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with...
'Habitat for Humanity Women Build' gives domestic violence survivor housing security
MAUMEE, Ohio — For the first time, WTOL 11 is teaming up with Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity for a Women Build to help Lisa Wittenberg get stable housing. Women Build Week is recognized across the country as a time for women to learn construction skills and help a family realize their new home.
WTOL-TV
Officers arrest man on dirt bike in north Toledo, air support called out
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gang Task Force units were conducting an ATV round up in collaboration with the United States Border Patrol and Air Support on Saturday when a man on a dirt bike passed officers several times while "doing wheelies" down the street in the area of Dorr and Lawrence around 5 p.m.
Coy Road closure in Oregon to to reopen Sept. 30, Oct. 28
OREGON, Ohio — The closures of Coy Road in Oregon, Ohio, south and north of Navarre Avenue are expected to reopen on Sept. 30 and Oct. 28, respectively. The reopening north of Navarre Avenue includes the replacement of the existing bridge over Amolsch Ditch, the city of Oregon said in a press release.
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
13abc.com
TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was rescued from the Maumee River on Friday night. According to TFRD, a call for a water rescue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man was spotted hanging onto a boat. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied...
13abc.com
Guilty pleas entered in death of Braylen Noble
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dajnae Cox, the mother of the three-year-old that died in an apartment complex pool in 2020, has entered an Alford plea for attempted child endangerment and obstructing justice. In court Monday, prosecutors said that the statement that Braylen Nobel fell out a window was a total...
Expanded fiber optic network being hailed as a game changer for rural school district
BASCOM, Ohio — While elected officials are working on possible plans to get high-speed internet in rural areas, two local companies are partnering to get some of that work done faster in Seneca County. Bascom Communications will be partnering with the North Central Electric Cooperative to expand fiber optic...
Ohio leaders discuss gun violence, arming teachers at latest 'What's the Issue'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Breion Williams has been talking about gun violence in Toledo for months. The 18-year-old reached out to city council members in the process, hoping for a way to make his city better. "I haven't lost hope in Toledo," Williams said. "I really feel like Toledo can...
Toledo City Council to vote Tuesday on medical debt relief for up to 25,000 residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thousands of Toledoans could soon have their medical debt wiped clean. City Council is expected to vote on the proposal Tuesday. If passed, it would spend $1.4 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds erasing some of that debt. Nearly 25,000 Toledoans qualify for this program....
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
WTOL 11
