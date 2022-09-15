Read full article on original website
How do Americans view policies on gender? Poll shows big difference between age groups
Views vary by age, party, race, and ethnicity, a poll by Pew Research Center found.
An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says
WASHINGTON – More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said. “What I […] The post An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Indiana judge weighing bid to block state’s new abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A top state lawyer derided arguments that Indiana’s new abortion ban violates the state constitution, saying Monday that opponents of the ban are trying to invent a state right to privacy. A judge heard arguments for about an hour in a Bloomington courtroom on a...
