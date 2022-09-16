Read full article on original website
Discussions to improve South Carolina academic performance continue
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to recovery will be no easy task for South Carolina schools hoping to improve student achievement in key areas like reading and math. Recently-released data from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) shows scores from last school year where more than 50 percent of third through eighth graders did not meet state standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and more than 60 percent didn't meet state standards in math.
Power outage forces Richland County school to e-learning on Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.
All Richland Two schools back to normal operations as search ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. — All Richland Two schools are now back to normal operations after going into additional security protocols for about two hours Monday. The district sent a statement to all parents just before 2 p.m. saying that the situation that triggered their precautionary response had ended. Around noon,...
Calls to 988 mental health hotline up 63% in South Carolina, advocates say
It's been two months since the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transitioned to 988. According to mental health advocates, calls to South Carolina's only national lifeline call center have increased 63% since that change.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
USC Gamecock
USC will raise minimum wage for faculty, staff in January 2023
The university’s minimum wage for faculty and staff will increase from $12 to $14 an hour, according to Caroline Agardy, the vice president for human resources. The raise will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. “Really it’s just a recognition that we are in a competitive marketplace, and...
abccolumbia.com
FBI launches mentor program, teams up with local HBCU’s
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The FBI Columbia field office is teaming up with six local HBCU’s to launch its first ever mentoring program. Interested students from Benedict College, Morris College, Voorhees College, Allen University, Claflin University, and South Carolina State University met at Benedict College to learn more about what the program will entail and meet their new mentors.
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
Orangeburg County School District fills 146 teacher vacancies, recruitment continues
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District has made progress in filling teacher vacancies. At the start of the 2022-2023 school year, the district had 162 vacancies, it has filled 146. Out of the 146 positions filled, fourteen were filled by retired educators. “I wanna say thank...
SC education programs win $1.75M in federal grants to combat teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Education is attempting to address local teacher shortages by investing $25 million across the country through the department's Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) grant program. The purpose of TQP is to:. improve the quality of prospective and new teachers by improving the preparation...
"There are officers everywhere": Parents react to new safety measures at Richland 2 athletic events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The "Friday Night Lights" were blue as Richland Two implemented increased safety measures and had extra security for week 5 of Friday night football. Fans were sent through metal detectors and had to have their student IDs checked and tickets scanned to get inside the games.
The Post and Courier
Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?
COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
coladaily.com
Lexington native Meera Bhonslé ready to represent SC in Miss USA competition
On October 3, a lifelong dream will come true for a Lexington girl as she represents South Carolina on the Miss USA pageant stage. Meera Bhonslé is a first-generation American, a University of South Carolina graduate and a former Cola Daily staff writer, and she is now Miss SC USA.
Columbia Jubilee brings together commerce, cuisine and community
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music, food, and history came together in Columbia on Saturday at the annual Jubilee Festival to celebrate Black history and culture in the city. Program organizer Sherard Shekese Duvall said community, commerce, and cuisine are each part of the making of the festival. “It’s a celebration...
coladaily.com
Conder Elementary closes for Monday due to power outage
L.W. Conder Elementary School in Richland School District Two will be closed to students and employees on Monday, Sept. 19 due to a power outage. Richland School District Two officials said a major electrical line was cut over the weekend while contractors were working at the school. Dominion Energy has indicated that repairs will not be complete until sometime Monday afternoon at the earliest.
Richland County still looking for poll workers for November election
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One week after hearing from Richland County Election Commission leaders about problems from registration cards to the place where the polling machines are stored, there has been some progress to get things on track ahead of the statewide election on November 8th, just 54 days away.
Local synagogue prepares for Rosh Hashanah, hosts 'Shofar Factory'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rosh Hashanah begins on Sept. 25, marking the Jewish New Year and the beginning of several Hebrew holidays that will be celebrated around the world - and here in the Midlands. In preparation, around 100 members of The Chabad - Aleph House came together to create...
wach.com
Local church robbed of A/C units
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
Dedicating hands of nurses: USC Sumter honors second cohort of nursing students as they prepare to see first patients
SUMTER, S.C. — The second round of nursing students at USC Sumter is about to see their very first patients this week. Today the school had a Dedication of Hands ceremony. "A little nervous but mostly excited to start this process in my life," nursing student Jherin Wunker explained as she talked about how she's feeling as she prepares to treat her first patients on Friday.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Allied Air in Orangeburg – Hosts OpExChange in Plant Visit: Operational Excellence and Continued Growth
Allied Air Enterprises in Orangeburg is experiencing huge growth. In 2019, they added 405,000 square feet of warehouse space to their facility. This made the remaining 660,000 square feet available for both growth and optimization of their manufacturing operations. In the last two years, this enabled them to introduce their upgraded Lennox Air Handler product line. While introducing this line, they made concerted efforts to incorporate flow manufacturing principles into the operation.
