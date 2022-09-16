ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Discussions to improve South Carolina academic performance continue

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to recovery will be no easy task for South Carolina schools hoping to improve student achievement in key areas like reading and math. Recently-released data from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) shows scores from last school year where more than 50 percent of third through eighth graders did not meet state standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and more than 60 percent didn't meet state standards in math.
News19 WLTX

Power outage forces Richland County school to e-learning on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
USC Gamecock

USC will raise minimum wage for faculty, staff in January 2023

The university’s minimum wage for faculty and staff will increase from $12 to $14 an hour, according to Caroline Agardy, the vice president for human resources. The raise will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. “Really it’s just a recognition that we are in a competitive marketplace, and...
abccolumbia.com

FBI launches mentor program, teams up with local HBCU’s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The FBI Columbia field office is teaming up with six local HBCU’s to launch its first ever mentoring program. Interested students from Benedict College, Morris College, Voorhees College, Allen University, Claflin University, and South Carolina State University met at Benedict College to learn more about what the program will entail and meet their new mentors.
wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
The Post and Courier

Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?

COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
coladaily.com

Conder Elementary closes for Monday due to power outage

L.W. Conder Elementary School in Richland School District Two will be closed to students and employees on Monday, Sept. 19 due to a power outage. Richland School District Two officials said a major electrical line was cut over the weekend while contractors were working at the school. Dominion Energy has indicated that repairs will not be complete until sometime Monday afternoon at the earliest.
wach.com

Local church robbed of A/C units

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
News19 WLTX

Dedicating hands of nurses: USC Sumter honors second cohort of nursing students as they prepare to see first patients

SUMTER, S.C. — The second round of nursing students at USC Sumter is about to see their very first patients this week. Today the school had a Dedication of Hands ceremony. "A little nervous but mostly excited to start this process in my life," nursing student Jherin Wunker explained as she talked about how she's feeling as she prepares to treat her first patients on Friday.
Soda City Biz WIRE

Allied Air in Orangeburg – Hosts OpExChange in Plant Visit: Operational Excellence and Continued Growth

Allied Air Enterprises in Orangeburg is experiencing huge growth. In 2019, they added 405,000 square feet of warehouse space to their facility. This made the remaining 660,000 square feet available for both growth and optimization of their manufacturing operations. In the last two years, this enabled them to introduce their upgraded Lennox Air Handler product line. While introducing this line, they made concerted efforts to incorporate flow manufacturing principles into the operation.
