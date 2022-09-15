Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is calling this Patriots player an all-time legend

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is praising special teams standout Matthew Slater ahead of his team’s matchup with the New England Patriots.

Slater has had a productive career to say the least. He was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Since then, he has compiled 10 Pro Bowl selections, three Super Bowl championships, and two first-team All-Pro selections.

He has been a model of consistency for the Patriots over his career, and his work is not going unnoticed by other teams in the league. Tomlin made sure to clarify that when speaking to the media, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers will get a front-row seat for Slater and the Patriots this Sunday. Kick-off time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.