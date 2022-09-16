Read full article on original website
Arizona Holds Off North Dakota State, 31-28
TUCSON, Ariz. -(NDSU Athletics) Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura passed for 229 yards including the go-ahead touchdown with 4:53 left and the Wildcats held on to beat North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday, Sept. 17, before a crowd of 41,211 at Arizona Stadium. North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke rushed...
Arizona rallies past FCS power North Dakota State
Jayden de Laura threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing with 4:53 left as host Arizona beat the top-ranked
Peterson Named MVFC Special Teams Player of the Week
(UND Athletics) ST. LOUIS, Mo.–North Dakota punter Cade Peterson was one of four players honored by the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Sunday evening, earning the title of Special Teams Player of the Week. Peterson was sensational in the 27-24 win at Northern Arizona with four punts for 209...
What did Jedd Fisch say after North Dakota State?
Arizona defeated North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday night and Jedd Fisch attributed much of it to playing a mistake free game. “Our players did a fantastic job tonight,” Fisch said. “It was a very clean football game. Four for four in the red zone, no turnovers. One penalty. Those are the things that when you talk about what our goals are offensively, defensively, and as a football team, we say we want to attack and protect the ball. We did that.
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s win over North Dakota State
The Arizona Wildcats wrapped up non-conference play Saturday with a 31-28 victory over North Dakota State. Our recap of the game can be found here. After the game, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Here’s what he said. On the fan support: “I appreciate our fans. The...
Arizona's offense bounces back in win over North Dakota State
Arizona wasn’t expected to defeat North Dakota State on Saturday night and that was a position that Jedd Fisch had no issues accepting. “We knew this was going to be a very, very tough football game,” Fisch said. “We were the underdog. Everyone picked up against us other than Lee Corso, and that’s okay because our guys embrace that and they love that.
Arizona-North Dakota State storylines: On how the matchup came to be, the UA’s ‘Turnover Sword’ and Cats’ most improved player
The Star presents five storylines of interest as the Arizona Wildcats host North Dakota State on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. The game will air on FS1. A scheduling service, an auction and an opportunity: How the UA-NDSU matchup came to be. The question...
Seen and heard: Bison fans invade Arizona Stadium; the other 'T-Mac' shines; Arizona QB runs wild
The west side of Arizona Stadium brought to mind Coldplay’s hit song “Yellow" on Saturday — because, well, it was all yellow. The population of Fargo, North Dakota is roughly 125,000 people — and about 8,000 of them stood behind the Bison’s bench on Saturday. More than 10,000 NDSU fans were expected to travel to Tucson for Saturday's game, a 31-28 Arizona win — and judging by the looks of the stands, that number may have been a bit low.
Kevin Feeney Gives an Update on Moorhead Spuds Football!
Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. They discussed how the team has progressed so far this season and how they bounced back with a victory over Bemidji. Coach Feeney also gave an update on Conner Erickson, a Brainerd senior who was hospitalized during the Moorhead vs Brainerd game on Friday, September 9.
Our Trip to Fargo, North Dakota
I’ll never forget my first trip to the Midwest. Fargo, North Dakota is located just off the Red River and its sister city, Moorhead, Minnesota, is just a few minutes drive across the bridge. The area is flat which makes for great sunsets I’d come to see. Looking...
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
Sadness Continues – Bismarck Carino’s To Close This Month
Tough to hear about another Bismarck/Mandan business getting ready to close its doors for good. Pretty unsettling actually - there are so many reasons why a business that's been around a while decides to permanently, lately places have closed due to a lack of staff, and that is just plain sad. Owners still have the desire to take care of customers but are finding themselves sinking in quicksand when it comes to having enough employees to continue. Just last week in Fargo, an extremely popular restaurant - Johnny Carino's - almost 20 years of being open - announced they were shutting down for good: "Carino's Fargo will be closing permanently as of September 13th, 2022. We are sorry for any convenience this may cause" - That was what they posted on their Facebook page. Almost immediately people here in Bismarck and Mandan became concerned for our Carino's - over at 1601 W Century Ave.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
Fargo family makes it onto “Family Feud”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo family turns a wish into a reality when they appear on their favorite game show. Bob Meyhuber says the idea of going on Family Feud came up three years ago. Some family members were in and others were out. He says some thought...
Affordability of the Red River Market
As the school year enters September, the Red River Market season is nearing a close. The Red River Market is not simply a farmer’s market, but a summertime street fair advertised as a place for community in the greater Fargo-Moorhead area. Intersected between Broadway and Second Avenue North, operation...
N.D. AG: Officers justified in shooting death of Mapleton man
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis. Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to...
Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
Let'sTalkAboutItCensored
Library, leaders unaware of explicit book in young adult section. A sexually-explicit graphic novel has been moved from the Valley City Barnes County Public L…
Fargo family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A Fargo family will turn a wish into a reality when they appear on their favorite game show. Bob Meyhuber says the idea of going on Family Feud came up three years ago. Some family members were in and others were out. He says some...
West Fargo child care center saved under new management
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
