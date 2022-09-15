ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #1

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The hunt is officially underway this morning!. It’s time for La Crosse’s annual mystic quest;. Read and decipher carefully, don’t get misled by the clues.”. Clues will be released each morning until the medallion is found. Happy hunting!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
KCCI.com

'My momma bear teacher mode kicked in': Teacher saves choking student

HOLMEN, Wis. — A Wisconsin teacher is being called a hero after she saved one of her students who was choking. Samantha Wais teaches third grade at a school near La Crosse. One of her students was eating almonds when one got stuck in his throat. Wais said she...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum up for auction in Fountain City

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — Founded by former collector car enthusiast Elmer Duellman, items from the Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum are up for auction. The museum consists of five buildings stacked to the brim with everything from cars, motorcycles, and vintage toys. For Elmer’s family, it’s a bittersweet day. However, they are proud to be finishing their father’s work....
WEAU-TV 13

Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Logan High School’s homecoming was canceled Saturday hours before it was supposed to take place due to a threat. In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, said the the school received the threat Friday night. He called it “unsubstantiated,” but decided to cancel the dance to be safe.
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Richland Center man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A Richland Center man was seriously injured Thursday night after a motorcycle crash. Richland County Sheriff’s officials said the 38-year-old was traveling north on County Highway AA just after 6 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and crashed near Bowen Circle. He was taken by ambulance to Richland Hospital before being taken by MedFlight to...
cwbradio.com

Neillsville City Council Approves Conditional Use Permit

The Neillsville City Council approved a conditional use permit for a nursery and garden. Mayor Dewey Poeschel stated that the public hearing on the Conditional Use Permit for a retail nursery and garden north of the W. Seventh and Forest Street intersection was held at the August 23rd Common Council meeting, however action was not listed on the agenda.
KAAL-TV

Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County

(ABC 6 News) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Winona County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a bicycle and Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The bicyclist, Matthew Tipton, 40, from Buffalo,...
CBS Minnesota

