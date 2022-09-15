Read full article on original website
2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #1
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The hunt is officially underway this morning!. It’s time for La Crosse’s annual mystic quest;. Read and decipher carefully, don’t get misled by the clues.”. Clues will be released each morning until the medallion is found. Happy hunting!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
KCCI.com
'My momma bear teacher mode kicked in': Teacher saves choking student
HOLMEN, Wis. — A Wisconsin teacher is being called a hero after she saved one of her students who was choking. Samantha Wais teaches third grade at a school near La Crosse. One of her students was eating almonds when one got stuck in his throat. Wais said she...
wizmnews.com
Four classic cars sell for over $100k at Elmer’s Museum auction in Fountain City
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Four classic cars sell for over $100k, as part of the 2,000 items sold from the Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum auction over the weekend. For four days, auctioneers rattled off bids nonstop from the crowd and online for everything from oil cans and vintage signs to muscle cars and motorcycles.
Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum up for auction in Fountain City
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — Founded by former collector car enthusiast Elmer Duellman, items from the Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum are up for auction. The museum consists of five buildings stacked to the brim with everything from cars, motorcycles, and vintage toys. For Elmer’s family, it’s a bittersweet day. However, they are proud to be finishing their father’s work....
Watermain near La Crosse river marsh to shut down temporarily
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A watermain running through the La Crosse river marsh will temporarily shut down starting Monday. Those who live north of the La Crosse river may be impacted by the construction. If you notice reduced water pressure, limit water use as it may affect laundry and toilet flushing. If you notice your water is discolored, it is...
WEAU-TV 13
Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Logan High School’s homecoming was canceled Saturday hours before it was supposed to take place due to a threat. In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, said the the school received the threat Friday night. He called it “unsubstantiated,” but decided to cancel the dance to be safe.
wizmnews.com
Pedal car auctioned off for nearly $25,000 at Elmer’s museum in Fountain City; sale continues Friday-Saturday
Halfway through the four-day auction of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wis. Mecum Auctions, one of the largest auction companies in the world, is conducting the event and shared some of the items that were sold over the past two days. That included a Indy pedal...
Viking Mississippi cruise ship makes a stop in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse has a new way to cruise in style. The Viking Mississippi has arrived. News 8 Now’s chief photographer had the opportunity to tour the cruise ship today. The state-of-the-art vessel was built this year and has the capacity to host almost 400...
Apparently, This Wisconsin Diner is One of America’s Most Road Trip Worthy Restaurants
I've said it before and I'll say it again, a road trip is made that much better when the destination includes a great meal. You can go visit any old town in America and get a decent meal but there are only a handful of cities where dining is the best reason to make the voyage.
Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular restaurant chain that is famous for its delicious chicken sandwiches recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On September 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A opened another new location in Onalaska, Wisconsin.
Richland Center man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A Richland Center man was seriously injured Thursday night after a motorcycle crash. Richland County Sheriff’s officials said the 38-year-old was traveling north on County Highway AA just after 6 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and crashed near Bowen Circle. He was taken by ambulance to Richland Hospital before being taken by MedFlight to...
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Take the umbrella with you if you have plans. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: We had a mixture of sun & clouds today. Highs by the noon hour were already near 80° in La Crosse. Rain & Thunderstorm chances will increase across the area. Not everyone will see it as it will be scattered in nature, but take the raingear with you just in case you get under a brief downpour or two.
wizmnews.com
UW-L’s Chergosky on FBI raid of MyPillow guy at Mankato Hardee’s
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph.D., in studio Friday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) Spent some time talking about the FBI “raid” of the...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville City Council Approves Conditional Use Permit
The Neillsville City Council approved a conditional use permit for a nursery and garden. Mayor Dewey Poeschel stated that the public hearing on the Conditional Use Permit for a retail nursery and garden north of the W. Seventh and Forest Street intersection was held at the August 23rd Common Council meeting, however action was not listed on the agenda.
La Crosse mortgage lenders say first time homebuyers have decreased by half
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The cost of purchasing a new home isn’t cheap and now, you may have to make a down payment of tens of thousands of dollars to afford one. For the first time since 2008, mortgage rates have gone over 6%. Local mortgage lenders say one group is being affected the most. Buying your first home is a...
‘Absolutely not’: Republican Van Orden declines debate invitation, instead pushes for town hall forum
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The midterm election is less than two months away, and while having a debate between the candidates is a long-standing tradition in La Crosse, it may be coming to an end. Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District Derrick Van Orden has declined to...
Bicyclist killed in Winona vehicle collision
According to Minnesota State Patrol, around 8:40 p.m. Thursday a bicyclist made contact with a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.
KAAL-TV
Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County
(ABC 6 News) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Winona County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a bicycle and Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The bicyclist, Matthew Tipton, 40, from Buffalo,...
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
