ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Cardi B Pleads Guilty & Gets 15 For Strip Club Bottle Throwing Incident

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wifrB_0hxMA5t500
Source: DENNIS A. CLARK / Getty

We know some of you took a huge gasp when you read that title, but it’s not as bad as it sounds. Grammy award winning rapper Cardi B woman’d up and plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of assault and reckless endangerment for her role in a 2018 bottle-throwing incident at a Queens strip club.

In exchange for the mother of two, Cardi B, avoids the slammer however she has to perform 15 days of community service.

Cardi B in a statement regarding her plea deal had this to say.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”

The alleged incident took place at Angels Strip Club in Queens, back in August 2018. Two bartenders working at the club alleged that Cardi B had ordered her associates to attack them with champagne bottles and chairs stemming from suspicions that one of them had allegedly slept with her husband, Offset.

Take a look at the video below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOgc3_0hxMA5t500
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy