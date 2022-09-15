Did a tornado touch down Sunday night near Kentville...in Bureau County's lower leg?. That's something the National Weather Service will determine. Bureau County's Emergency Management Agency Director Adam Lind says a possible tornado brought down a grain bin around 10:30. The bin came to rest on the Walnut/Wyanet blacktop. In so doing, it struck a propane tank which eventually emptied. The site is five miles southwest of Tiskilwa in the lower leg of the county.

BUREAU COUNTY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO