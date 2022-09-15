Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Possible tornado in Bureau County Sunday; grain bin lands on blacktop
Did a tornado touch down Sunday night near Kentville...in Bureau County's lower leg?. That's something the National Weather Service will determine. Bureau County's Emergency Management Agency Director Adam Lind says a possible tornado brought down a grain bin around 10:30. The bin came to rest on the Walnut/Wyanet blacktop. In so doing, it struck a propane tank which eventually emptied. The site is five miles southwest of Tiskilwa in the lower leg of the county.
starvedrock.media
Wellness Check Near Ottawa Hotel Leads To Discovery Of Body
A startling discovery on the north side of Ottawa. Just after 8 o'clock Monday morning, police were called to the 100 block of West Stevenson Road around the Comfort Inn location to check on a person inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the person they were checking on to be dead. The name of the individual is not being released yet.
starvedrock.media
Two Streator residents sought after Saturday shooting
Two Streator residents with a troubled past are being sought again by police. Twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton and 24-year old Timothy Wheaton are wanted for questioning after a shooting in Streator Saturday. The Livingston County Sheriff's release said it happened at 1427 South Cleveland, but gave no other details.
starvedrock.media
Accused Ottawa Heroin Dealer Adds To His Rap Sheet
Charges continue to pile up for one Ottawa man. On Sunday, police in Ottawa arrested 40-year-old Brian Page for possession of a controlled substance, DUI and driving with a revoked or suspended license. He was hauled off to the La Salle County Jail. A judge has set his bond at $150,000.
starvedrock.media
Cook County introduces domestic violence program
(The Center Square) – Chicago city officials announced the start of a $5 million domestic violence program to provide resources to victims. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council announced the plan last week and said the program is funded through federal tax funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
starvedrock.media
Henry Man Dies After Crashing His Motorcycle
Before storms rolled in, a motorcycle wreck claimed the life of a man from Henry. Just before 2:30 Sunday afternoon, deputies were called about a Harley Davidson that crashed a couple miles south of Tiskilwa on 1900 E. Street. The 65-year-old rider from Henry, a man, was taken to OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton where he died from his injuries. Nobody was involved in the wreck.
starvedrock.media
Two States' Attorneys suing over law ending cash bail
At least two Illinois States Attorneys are suing over a state law that on January 1 eliminates cash bail. Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe and Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow have filed, so far. Both suits name as defendants Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon are additionally named in the Will County litigation.
