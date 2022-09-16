Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Long-running culinary fundraiser re-emerges as 'The Great Valley Cook-off' in Santa Ynez
Advance tickets are $70 per person, or $80 at the door, and can be purchased at artsoutreach.com/real-men-cook or by calling Arts Outreach at 805-688-9533. For more information, or to sign up as an amateur chef, email info@artsoutreach.com. Because not just men can cook, Arts Outreach’s long-running annual fundraiser is opening...
calcoastnews.com
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Goleta Lemon Festival Returns at Girsh Park
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza, on September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. The Goleta Lemon Festival hosts 80+ booths featuring local non-profit organizations, lemony foods and beverages, lemon accessories, hats, and souvenirs.
Lompoc Record
Santa Ynez Valley's Jeffrey, Carole Bloom discovered Los Alamos' creative soul
Jeffrey and Carole Bloom thought they were retiring from show business when they traded in the bright lights of Studio City for the bucolic life of Los Alamos. Instead, they discovered the community’s creative soul. The founders of Los Alamos Theatre Group, who have been named the Santa Ynez...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp
At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
The American Legion Post 534 Celebrates its 3rd Annual Summer Concert Series in Orcutt
The American Legion Post 534 continued to celebrate its 3rd annual summer concert series Today in Orcutt with live music and a BBQ. The post The American Legion Post 534 Celebrates its 3rd Annual Summer Concert Series in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday
A swarm of honeybees were rescued from a Stop sign in Lompoc yesterday according to Caltrans. The post Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
County Animal Services Director Announced
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is. pleased to announce that after an extensive recruitment process, Sarah Aguilar has. been selected as the new County Animal Services Director. Aguilar brings a wealth of.
UPDATE: Man reported missing located in Santa Barbara County
California Highway Patrol posted an alert saying Michael Larson, 76, was last seen at about 12 p.m. Saturday in Atascadero.
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Lompoc Record
Santa Ynez falls to Mission Prep in thriller
Santa Ynez had a chance to beat a very good Mission Prep team in the final seconds of Friday night's Mountain League game. The Pirates just couldn't make the winning play. Mission Prep stopped the Pirates' late drive on the 14-yard line to secure a 32-27 win in the league opener for both teams.
sitelinesb.com
A Climbing Gym Is Opening in Noleta
••• Tickets are on sale for AIA Santa Barbara’s ArchitecTours event on October 1, “in person after a virtual tour in 2021 and a canceled tour in 2020 due to the pandemic. The projects on the tour include several unique residences; a contemporary cliffside home on The Mesa [by Winick Architects and pictured above and below; photos by Erin Feinblatt], a renovated modern farmhouse in Downtown Santa Barbara, and two homes in Montecito that share a strong relationship with their natural surroundings. Also, on the tour are several historic building renovations including the former Hollister Family Office building and adobe which now hosts the Appleton Partners Studio and architectural library. Additionally, tour goers will also have the chance to visit two new multi-family housing buildings downtown.”
Lompoc Record
This time, Lompoc comes out on top after shootout in Arroyo Grande
Another Lompoc-Arroyo Grande game, another thriller. Coaches from both Lompoc and Arroyo Grande started their Saturday mornings with a bottle of Pepto Bismol after this one. Lompoc held off Arroyo Grande in a wild, back-and-forth contest with the Braves ending up on top 42-37. This, of course, comes after last year's game ended with Arroyo Grande winning 48-47.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lief, Irika, Emilio, and Marley
Lief, the black-coated male, is an active fellow who explores and experiments with all his surroundings. He is always busy and entertaining to watch. Leif is also a devoted “husbun” to Irika, the white-coated one. Irika is a mature lady bun who is extremely lovey-dovey and easy going. Handsome Lief will provide the action for his adoptive family while Irika will provide all the snuggles, bunny-purrs and lovin’! (As with all adoptable BUNS bunnies, they are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.)
sitelinesb.com
Restaurant Changes on Coast Village Road
First, the disappointing news: Mesa Burger has closed its outpost on Coast Village Road. The Mesa and Goleta locations will remain open. Most likely taking the space: Lilac Patisserie, which has applied for a beer and wine license there. “I can confirm that we are currently negotiating the lease,” said co-owner Gillian Muralles when I reached out. “We are planning to open a new bistro/cafe concept that will be reminiscent of our downtown Lilac Patisserie location. Similar to our flagship location, we plan to offer a full espresso bar and a number of familiar desserts and pastries, which will be available for walk-in orders. In addition, patrons will find many of the same breakfast and lunch items such as waffles, eggs Benedict, our turkey club sandwich, and fresh salads and soups. In addition, we plan to expand our beer and wine offerings, as well as our breakfast and lunch menus. We’re toying with new hot menu items such as croque madame, steak frites, grilled salmon, and burgers with fries. Our team is also discussing the possibility of a dinner menu down the line. We are excited about this new endeavor and we will be keeping our clients posted via social media @lilacpatisserie—stay tuned for more updates!”
L.A. Weekly
Roberto Garcia Jr. Killed, Georgia Jensen and Two Others Injured in Rollover Crash on Ballard Canyon Road [Santa Ynez Valley, CA]
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, CA (September 16, 2022) – Monday night, a rollover crash on Ballard Canyon Road claimed the life of Roberto Garcia Jr. and left three other people injured. Emergency personnel responded to the deadly accident around 10:20 p.m. near Roble Blanco Road. According to the investigators, a...
Coastal View
Contest design winner is twenty-year Avofest attendee
This year’s winner of the California Avocado Festival design contest – known colloquially as Avofest – is Ashley DeVan, a twenty-year attendee of the local avocado festival. “I’ve been going to Avofest for almost twenty years,” she told CVN. “This is probably my third or fourth (design)...
Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 18th
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 18th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
