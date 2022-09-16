Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Morningside and Briar Cliff ready for rivalry showdown on Saturday
SIOUX CITY — The conversation doesn’t change from opponent to opponent. That’s the mantra of the Morningside University football team this week as it prepares to face Briar Cliff at 1 p.m. Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium. Morningside respects the Chargers just as it sees fellow Siouxland...
Sioux City Journal
Prep volleyball roundup: Sioux City West wins five-set match over Storm Lake
STORM LAKE, Iowa — The West High School volleyball team earned a five-set win over the Tornadoes on Thursday night in Storm Lake. The Wolverines won by set scores of 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-8. Dakota Valley 3, Canton 0: The Panthers won by set scores of 25-14, 25-22,...
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota sets necessary tone in home win over Cal Poly
VERMILLION, S.D. — Carson Camp knew the offense needed a stronger start than what it had in the first two games of the season. The University of South Dakota quarterback delivered on that goal not even 90 seconds into the game on Saturday against Cal Poly. Camp ran the...
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Kuemper Catholic wins CYO Tournament
LE MARS, Iowa – Kuemper Catholic won the CYO high school volleyball tournament at Gehlen Catholic High School in Le Mars Sunday. Kuemper went undefeated in the tournament that included Gehlen Catholic, Bishop Heelan, Remsen St. Mary’s, Bishop Garrigan and St. Edmond. Heelan’s Maliyah Hacker and Lauren La...
Sioux City Journal
Remsen St. Mary's blanks Kingsley-Pierson 49-0
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Remsen St. Mary's as it controlled Kingsley-Pierson's offense 49-0 in a sterling defensive showcase for an Iowa high school football victory on September 16. Remsen St. Mary's drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Kingsley-Pierson after the first quarter. The...
Sioux City Journal
Sloan Westwood nets nifty victory over Lawton-Bronson 29-23
Yes, Sloan Westwood looked relaxed while edging Lawton-Bronson, but no autographs please after its 29-23 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup. Sloan Westwood jumped in front of Lawton-Bronson 13-7 to begin the second quarter. The Eagles didn't give up, slicing the gap to 21-20 at the intermission. Defense...
Sioux City Journal
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: South Dakota goes 2-0 in Tampa tournament
TAMPA — Elizabeth Juhnke recorded two match-high kill performances as the South Dakota volleyball team (10-1) went 2-0 on day one of the Bulls Invitational with a four-set win over Stetson (25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19) and a 3-0 sweep of Cornell (25-19, 25-12, 25-21). With the two wins, the Coyotes have extended their win streak to 10 games.
Sioux City Journal
Westside Ar-We-Va rides the rough off Correctionville River Valley 51-38
Westside Ar-We-Va knocked off Correctionville River Valley 51-38 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16. Westside Ar-We-Va opened with a 14-6 advantage over Correctionville River Valley through the first quarter. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored. Westside Ar-We-Va darted...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: South Sioux City vs Omaha South football highlights
South Sioux City plays Omaha South in football action Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City, South Dakota. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota looking for a spark Saturday against Cal Poly
VERMILLION, S.D. — Two games into the 2022 South Dakota Coyote football season, the Coyotes have found the end zone once. The offensive struggles have plagued the Coyotes in back-to-back road losses to Kansas State (34-0) and Montana (24-7). As the Coyotes return home for the home opener Saturday afternoon, USD coach Bob Nielson is taking over the play-calling duties as the offense is looking for a spark.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City S.C. North knocks off Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 22-14
Sioux City S.C. North found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 22-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup. The Stars fought to an 8-0 intermission margin at the Crusaders' expense. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through...
Sioux City Journal
CHEERS AND JEERS: Briar Cliff shines at Field of Dreams; Speed kiosks, higher parking fees not visitor-friendly
Briar Cliff University basked in the public spotlight Friday as the school played in the first collegiate baseball game at the Field of Dreams film site. Over 2,000 Chargers fans, including some 100 students, made the trip to eastern Iowa for the historic game against Luther College. It was a memorable experience for players and fans alike. The experience also promises to pay dividends for Briar Cliff in the future, raising the public profile of the private Sioux City-based college and its entire athletic program.
Sioux City Journal
Alcohol sales underway at University of South Dakota games
VERMILLION, S.D. — When South Dakota Coyotes football fans enter the DakotaDome Saturday afternoon for the team’s first home football game of the 2022 season, they will be treated to a new assortment of drink options. After the South Dakota Board of Regents voted in June to allow...
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
Sioux City Journal
Andrew 'Andy' Miedema
Andrew "Andy" Miedema of Orange City, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday today, Sept. 18. A family dinner was held in August. Cards may be sent to 301 Hartford Ave. SE, Orange City, IA 51041. Andy was born on Sept. 18, 1932, in Hospers, Iowa. Her married Joan (Van Leeuwen)...
Sioux City Journal
Ralph 'Mickey' Derochie
Ralph "Mickey" Derochie of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, Sept. 26. Cards may be sent to 2612 Center St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Ralph was born on Sept. 26, 1932, in Jefferson, S.D. Ralph married Ella Miller on Feb. 2, 1952. Ella passed away on Nov. 23, 2019.
Sioux City Journal
Agnes Thelen
Agnes Thelen of Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 25, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 84, Le Mars, IA 51031. Agnes was born on Sept. 25, 1932.
Part of Pierce Street to close Monday
A week-long closure has been announced for Pierce Street in Sioux City.
WOWT
1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person is dead after an SUV went off the road in northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2009 Mercury Mariner was heading westbound near B40 and Garfield Avenue in Sioux County, Iowa, Sunday at 6:22 a.m. The driver of the Mariner...
